Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of important games this weekend as Central Coast Mariners lock horns with Newcastle Jets at the Newcastle International Sports Centre on Saturday. The two teams are at opposite ends of the spectrum at the moment and have a point to prove in this game.

Newcastle Jets are rooted to the bottom of the A-League standings and have plenty of work to do this month. The Jets held Sydney FC to a 1-1 draw last weekend and will want a similar result from this game.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, find themselves in second place in the A-League standings but have slumped in recent weeks. The Mariners have managed only two points from their last three games and cannot afford another negative result this weekend.

Plenty of chances but it ended goalless in Redcliffe last night. #CCMFC #WontBackDown #BRIvCCM

Report 👇👇 — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) May 12, 2021

Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Head-to-Head

Newcastle Jets and Central Coast Mariners are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 15 games apiece out of a total of 48 matches played between the two sides.

The previous meeting between the two Australian teams took place in December last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Central Coast Mariners. Newcastle Jets gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: D-L-L-D-D

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: D-D-L-D-L

Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Team News

Ben Kantarovski is unavailable at the moment

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets will have to do without Ben Kantarovski, Tete Yengi, and Nigel Boogard going into this game. Jason Hoffman and John Koutroumbis were back in action against Western United last week and are available for selection.

Injured: Ben Kantarovski, Tete Yengi, Nigel Boogard

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners need to win this game

Central Coast Mariners

Gianni Stensness is nursing an injury at the moment and has been sidelined for this game. Marco Urena is currently serving a three-game suspension and will not be able to play a part in this match.

Injured: Gianni Stensness

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Marco Urena

Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jack Duncan; Connor O'Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Lachlan Jackson, Matthew Millar; Steven Ugarkovic, Kosta Petratos, Angus Thurgate; Ramy Najjarine, Roy O'Donovan, Valentino Yuel

Stars of today with the stars of tomorrow ❤

#ALeague #NeverTearUsApart pic.twitter.com/1KGQnmGWfV — NEWCASTLE JETS FC ✈️ (@NewcastleJetsFC) May 13, 2021

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Stefan Nigro; Daniel Bouman, Josh Nisbet, Oliver Bozanic, Daniel De Silva; Alou Kuol, Masato Kudo

Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

With Marco Urena suspended for this game, Central Coast Mariners will have to find an alternative source of attacking impetus in this game. The Mariners were well below their best against Brisbane Roar and have a point to prove this week.

Newcastle Jets have endured a miserable campaign so far and will have to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this game. The away side is the better team at the moment and holds a slight edge going into this fixture.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-2 Central Coast Mariners

