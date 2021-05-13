Western United vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of important matches this weekend as Western United lock horns with Sydney FC at the Mars Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and have a point to prove in this match.

Sydney FC are in third place in the A-League standings at the moment and have improved over the past few months. The reigning champions were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle Jets in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways this weekend.

Western United, on the other hand, find themselves in eighth place in the league table and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The Melbourne-based outfit suffered a 3-0 defeat against Perth Glory last week and cannot afford another defeat on Saturday.

Western United vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have a good record against Western United and have won three out of four matches played between the two teams. Western United have managed only one victory against Sydney FC and will need to level the scales this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two Australian sides took place in March earlier this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Sydney FC. Western United finished the game with ten men and will need to be more robust in this fixture.

Western United form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-D-W

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: D-L-W-D-D

Western United vs Sydney FC Team News

Western United have a strong squad

Western United

Dalibor Markovic is currently suffering from an ankle injury and will be unable to play a part in this match. Victor Sanchez served his suspension against Brisbane Roar last week and is available for selection.

Injured: Dalibor Markovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adam Pavlesic is back for Sydney FC

Sydney FC

Adam Pavlesic was involved in a sickening clash in the AFC Champions League in December but has made progress with his recovery and is available for selection. Christopher Zuvela remains injured, however, and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Christopher Zuvela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United vs Sydney FC Predicted XI

Western United Predicted XI (3-2-4-1): Ryan Scott; Andrew Durante, Dylan Pierias, Ivan Vujica; Steven Lustica, Victor Sanchez; Dylan Pierias, Tomoki Imai, Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti; Besart Berisha

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Luke Brattan, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres; Luke Ivanovic, Bobo

Western United vs Sydney FC Prediction

Sydney FC have found their feet in the A-League over the past month and will be intent on a top-six finish this season. The reigning champions have a few issues to address and will need to be at their best in this match.

Western United have struggled this season and the likes of Alessandro Diamanti and Besart Berisha will have to step up for the home side. Sydney FC are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Western United 1-3 Sydney FC

