Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Melbourne Victory lock horns with Newcastle Jets at the Newcastle International Sports Centre. Both teams have struggled this season and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

Newcastle Jets are in 11th place in the A-League standings at the moment and have endured a difficult patch in recent weeks. The Jets suffered a 1-0 defeat against Western United in their previous game and will want to bounce back this weekend.

Melbourne Victory currently find themselves rooted to the bottom of the league table and have a mountain to climb this season. The Melbourne outfit suffered a 3-0 defeat against Sydney FC last week and has a point to prove in this game.

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory and Newcastle Jets are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 16 games apiece out of a total of 41 matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in February earlier this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Newcastle Jets. Both teams have been dismal this month and will need to win this game.

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-L-L

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: L-D-L-L-L

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Ben Kantarovski is unavailable at the moment

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets will have to do without Ben Kantarovski, Lucas Mauragis, Archie Goodwin, and John Koutroumbis going into this game. The Jets have struggled in recent weeks and have a point to prove in this match.

Injured: Ben Kantarovski, Lucas Mauragis, Archie Goodwin, John Koutroumbis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory have a strong squad

Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory have a new-look squad this season and will want their recruits to make a statement in this fixture. Elvis Kamsoba picked up a red card against Sydney FC last week and is suspended for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Elvis Kamsoba

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jack Duncan; Connor O'Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Lachlan Jackson, Matthew Millar; Steven Ugarkovic, Kosta Petratos, Angus Thurgate; Ramy Najjarine, Roy O'Donovan, Valentino Yuel

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Max Crocombe; Adama Traore, Nick Ansell, Aaron Anderson, Storm Roux; Leigh Broxham, Jacob Butterfield; Robbie Kruse, Jake Brimmer, Callum McManaman; Ben Folami

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Melbourne Victory have endured a miserable campaign so far this season and have managed only two victories so far in the A-League. The away side run the risk of finishing at the bottom of the table this season and is in desperate need of a victory.

Newcastle Jets have suffered five defeats on the trot over the past month and also need to arrest their slump. Both teams have issues to resolve at the moment and are likely to play out a draw in this game.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-1 Melbourne Victory

