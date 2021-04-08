Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action this weekend as Adelaide United lock horns with Western Sydney Wanderers at the Hindmarsh Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and are in need of a victory in this match.

Adelaide United are in fifth place in the A-League standings at the moment and have been impressive at times this season. The Adelaide side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Central Coast Mariners and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, currently find themselves in sixth place in the league table and have not been at their best this season. The Wanderers played out a 2-2 draw against Central Coast Mariners in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head

Adelaide United have a marginal advantage against Western Sydney Wanderers and have won 10 games out of a total of 26 matches played between the two teams. Western Sydney Wanderers have managed eight victories against Adelaide United and will want to cut the deficit this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February earlier this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Adelaide United. Western Sydney Wanderers were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Adelaide United form guide in the A-League: L-W-W-W-W

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: D-D-L-W-W

Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Team News

Adelaide United can win this game

Adelaide United

Ryan Kitto and Nathan Konstandopoulos are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Adelaide United have been impressive this season and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team.

Injured: Ryan Kitto, James Delianov, Nathan Konstandopoulos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nicolai Muller is in excellent form

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic currently has a shoulder injury to contend with and will be unable to take the field in this game. Tass Mourdoukoutas has recovered from his knock and will be able to participate in this match.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI

Adelaide United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Gauci; Noah Smith, Michael Jakobsen, Jordan Elsey, Ryan Strain; Joe Caletti, Louis D'Arrigo; Yaya Dukuly, Stefan Mauk, Ben Halloran; Tomi Juric

Louis loving life as midfield mainstay.https://t.co/4yEJRp3C0e — Adelaide United (@AdelaideUnited) April 8, 2021

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniel Margush; Dylan McGowan, Thomas Aquilina, Ziggy Gordon; Daniel Georgievski, Graham Dorrans, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell; Nicolai Muller, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Simon Cox

Adelaide United vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Adelaide United's impressive winning streak came to an end in their previous game and the home side will be intent on returning to winning ways this weekend. The Adelaide side has excellent players in its ranks and has a point to prove going into this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers will look for a top-six finish this season and cannot afford to lose this game. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Adelaide United 2-2 Western Sydney Wanderers

