Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

Newcastle Jets take on Perth Glory this weekend
Aditya Hosangadi
ANALYST
Modified Apr 15, 2022 05:08 PM IST
Preview

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Newcastle Jets take on Melbourne Victory on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Melbourne Victory are in third place in the A-League standings and have been impressive this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Brisbane Roar last week and will need to step up in this match.

Newcastle Jets, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far. The Jets thrashed Perth Glory by a 6-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Boys all in ahead of our trip to Newcastle! https://t.co/bJau7UPHDR

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory and Newcastle Jets are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won 20 matches apiece out of a total of 50 games played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Melbourne Victory. Newcastle Jets have improved in recent months and will look to step up this weekend.

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: W-L-D-W-W

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: D-W-W-W-D

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Newcastle Jets have a good squad
Newcastle Jets have a good squad

Newcastle Jets

Archie Goodwin is recuperating from a long-term injury and has been ruled out of this fixture. Lucas Maraugis has served his suspension and is available for selection against Melbourne Victory.

Injured: Archie Goodwin, Ben Katarovski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory have a few injury concerns
Melbourne Victory have a few injury concerns

Melbourne Victory

Matt Acton and Robbie Kruse are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Jake Brimmer is recovering from a concussion and will not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Matt Acton, Robbie Kruse, Jake Brimmer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Michael Weier; Jason Hoffman, Matthew Jurman, Jordan Elsey, Dylan Murnane; Jordan O'Doherty; Daniel Penha, Angus Thurgate, Samuel Silvera, Olivier Boumal; Beka Mikeltadze

When Blake hears that we’re back at home tomorrow 😝#BondedByGold https://t.co/OsRa6l0ydt

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivan Kelava; Jason Davidson, Brendan Hamill, Matthew Spiranovic, Jason Geria; Joshua Brilliante, Jay Barnett; Ben Folami, Francesco Margiotta, Marco Rojas; Nicholas D’Agostino

Newcastle Jets vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Newcastle Jets pulled off a stunning performance in their previous game and will be brimming with confidence this weekend. The Jets have impressive players in their ranks and will look to sustain their momentum on Saturday.

Melbourne Victory have punched above their weight so far and have managed to overcome their mid-season slump. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 2-2 Melbourne Victory

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi
