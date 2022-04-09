Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Perth Glory take on Newcastle Jets on Sunday. Both teams have struggled this season and will want to win this game.

Newcastle Jets are in ninth place in the A-League standings and have not been at their best this season. The Jets suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Brisbane Roar in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Perth Glory, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have endured a dismal season. The Western Australian outfit suffered a 1-0 defeat against Melbourne Victory last week and will need to prove a point in this fixture.

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head

Perth Glory have an impressive record against Newcastle Jets and have won 29 out of 51 matches played between the two teams. Newcastle Jets have managed only nine victories against Perth Glory and will need to cut the deficit this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical on Sunday.

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: L-D-W-W-L

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: L-L-D-L-L

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Team News

Newcastle Jets have a good squad

Newcastle Jets

Archie Goodwin is recuperating from a long-term injury and has been ruled out of this fixture. Lucas Maraugis was sent off earlier this week and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Archie Goodwin, Ben Katarovski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Lucas Maraugis

Perth Glory need to win this game

Perth Glory

Luke Bodnar, Daniel Sturridge, and Andy Keogh are carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture. Osama Malik and Liam Reddy have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection

Injured: Luke Bodnar, Kosuke Ota, Andy Keogh, Daniel Sturridge

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Predicted XI

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Michael Weier; Jason Hoffman, Matthew Jurman, Jordan Elsey, Dylan Murnane; Jordan O'Doherty; Daniel Penha, Angus Thurgate, Samuel Silvera, Olivier Boumal; Beka Mikeltadze

Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cameron Cook; Jack Clisby, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Antonee Burke-Gilroy; Osama Malik, Brandon O’Neill, Callum Timmins; Ciaran Bramwell, Bruno Fornaroli, Adrian Sardinero

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory Prediction

Perth Glory have endured a dismal season so far and are winless in their last 11 matches. The Western Australian outfit has to make do with a fairly depleted squad and will need to make amends in the coming weeks.

Newcastle Jets have struggled to impose themselves this year and have a point to prove going into this game. Both teams are evenly matched and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-1 Perth Glory

