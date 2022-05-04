Newcastle Jets vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Newcastle Jets take on Western United on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Western United are in third place in the A-League standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Central Coast Mariners last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Newcastle Jets, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far. The Jets stunned Macarthur FC with a 3-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Newcastle Jets vs Western United Head-to-Head

Western United have a good record against Newcastle Jets and have won four out of the seven matches played between the two sides. Newcastle Jets have managed two victories against Western United and will want to cut the deficit on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the Australia Cup last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Western United. Newcastle Jets gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: W-L-L-L-W

Western United form guide in the A-League: L-W-W-L-D

Newcastle Jets vs Western United Team News

Newcastle Jets have a good squad

Newcastle Jets

Archie Goodwin is recuperating from a long-term injury and has been ruled out of this fixture. Newcastle Jets are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Archie Goodwin, Ben Katarovski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United have a point to prove

Western United

Josh Risdon and Alessandro Diamanti are injured and will not be included in the squad this week. Western United will need to field their best team against Newcastle Jets this week.

Injured: Josh Risdon, Alessandro Diamanti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle Jets vs Western United Predicted XI

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Michael Weier; Jason Hoffman, Matthew Jurman, Jordan Elsey, Dylan Murnane; Jordan O'Doherty; Daniel Penha, Angus Thurgate, Samuel Silvera, Olivier Boumal; Beka Mikeltadze

The boss is ready for a big finish 🗣

Western United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jamie Young; Ben Garuccio, Leo Lacroix, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Tomoki Imai; Steven Lustica, Rene Krhin; Dylan Wenzel-Halls, Adisu Bayew, Lachlan Wales; Aleksandar Prijovic

Newcastle Jets vs Western United Prediction

Newcastle Jets have shown flashes of their immense potential this season but are yet to hit their stride in the A-League. The Jets can pack a punch on their day and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Western United have been in excellent form this season but have been hampered by a few problems this month. Both teams are on an even footing on paper and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Newcastle Jets 1-1 Western United

