Newcastle United 0-0 Liverpool: Reds Player Ratings from another wasteful draw | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool failed to win in their final game of 2020 after being held to a goalless stalemate by Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

The reigning Premier League champions wasted several chances in the match, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino all missing from close range.

Newcastle's goalkeeper Karl Darlow pulled off some incredible saves in the match, including a goalline stop to deny Firmino during the final few minutes of normal time.

Even though Newcastle didn't offer much from an attacking standpoint themselves, Ciaran Clark saw a great chance missed, courtesy of Alisson's timely intervention.

The draw, Liverpool's sixth of the season in only 16 games, leaves them just three clear of Manchester United, who have a game in hand.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson - 7/10

One of the few bright spots in an otherwise frustrating evening for Liverpool. Alisson made two crucial saves to keep his side from going down.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6.5/10

No assist for him again, but Alexander-Arnold was instrumental in chance creation. His defense-splitting cross to set up Mane in the first half was spectacular.

Trent Alexander-Arnold with a contender for pass of the season.#NEWLIV pic.twitter.com/BJUpCmZbL0 — 90min (@90min_Football) December 30, 2020

Nathaniel Phillips - 5/10

He won the most defensive aerial duels in the match with eight, but Phillips was far from convincing. He lacked pace and was always on the verge of getting caught out. On one occasion, Fabinho bailed him out with timely intervention.

Fabinho - 7/10

Fabinho was excellent again, performing his defensive duties to a T. He completed 94% of his passes, won six defensive aerial duels, and made four clearances.

Andrew Robertson - 6.5/10

No glory for him on his landmark appearance. However, Robertson was dangerous offensively, constantly probing Newcastle's defense with his marauding runs and excellent set-piece deliveries.

Curtis Jones - 6/10

He's become a Liverpool regular this season and has made a huge impression with some eye-catching performances, but tonight was just not his night. It was no surprise that he was the first Liverpool player to be substituted.

Jordan Henderson - 6/10

Moments of quality were rare for the skipper tonight as he endured a tumultuous outing. His through ball for Salah in the first half was perhaps the only highlight of his game.

James Milner - 6/10

Back in the Liverpool lineup, Milner was hardworking and put on an industrious display after recovering from a hamstring issue. He drew out a nice save from Darlow with a good effort in the first half and then set up Salah towards the end with a half-chance.

Mohamed Salah - 4/10

One of the worst outings for the Egyptian ace for Liverpool. He missed two great chances in the match and made some of the least touches in the game.

Mohamed Salah has had two big chances against Newcastle.



He’s missed them both. pic.twitter.com/F2JRGhP7h5 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 30, 2020

Roberto Firmino - 5/10

Almost the same story for the Brazilian, too, turning in another below-par performance. He, too, missed a glorious chance to put the Reds in front before seeing his header saved on the line by Darlow.

Roberto Firmino misses a fantastic chance to find the breakthrough! 👀



Jurgen Klopp can't quite believe it 😮 pic.twitter.com/TynYcZQIth — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) December 30, 2020

Sadio Mane - 5/10

He saved his side the blushes against West Brom in the last game but unfortunately, no heroics from the Senegalese today. Mane, however, came agonizingly close.

📸 - And now the ball get’s cleared off the line just before Mané can score, unbelievable... pic.twitter.com/6xzRgYYxBe — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) December 30, 2020

Substitutes

Georginio Wijnaldum - 6/10

Such a ball of energy, this Dutchman. However, his end product was lacking.

Thiago Alcantara - 7/10

The Spaniard was back with a bang. After coming on, he upped the tempo and even tried a shot from a distance that called the Newcastle defense into action.

Xherdan Shaqiri - N/A

Too little time to rate him as Shaqiri came on for only the closing seconds of the game.