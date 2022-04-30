Newcastle United 0-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Keita fires the Reds back to the top of the league table | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool moved above Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table courtesy of a 1-0 win over Newcastle United this Saturday (30 April).

Naby Keita kept his composure in front of goal, as he rounded Martin Dubravka to score past a helpless Newcastle defense in the 19th minute. Newcastle's players felt the goal should have been ruled out for a James Milner foul on Fabian Schar in the build-up.

However, replays of the incident showed that the midfielder had won the ball fairly before catching Schar in the follow-through of his challenge.

Liverpool kept on pushing for a second for the rest of the game but were unable to find one. Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota all missed some great chances at St James' Park.

Liverpool continue to pile pressure on Manchester City, who are now required to win against Leeds United later on Saturday to regain the top spot.

On that note, here's a look at the

Liverpool player's ratings from the game

Alisson Becker - 6/10

Alisson was largely untested in the game. However, the goalkeeper did sweep in with two meaningful saves along with a couple of sweeper keeper acts to keep Liverpool's cleansheet.

Joe Gomez - 7/10

Deployed at right-back, Gomez was brilliant with the ball at his feet throughout the game. He ventured forward on numerous occasions and often provided quality crosses when called upon. He was booked in the first half.

Virgil Van Dijk - 8/10

Van Dijk looked assured in possession, helping Liverpool with their build-up play. He was a calm and composed presence at the back for his team, helping them earn a hard-fought clean sheet.

Joel Matip - 7/10

Like his defensive partner, Matip also had a brilliant game. The centre-back showcased astute positional awareness and kept the Newcastle attackers at bay throughout the game.

Andrew Robertson - 6/10

Liverpool FC @LFC



An outstanding performance that typifies the man 93rd minute. The crucial tackle before that lung-busting run.An outstanding performance that typifies the man 93rd minute. The crucial tackle before that lung-busting run. An outstanding performance that typifies the man 💪 https://t.co/rC6im2vku9

Robertson wasn't as tenacious as he usually is, and he clearly struggled to assert his presence in the final third. However, he did his job at the back and helped his side keep yet another clean sheet.

James Milner - 7/10

Milner put in a diligent performance for Liverpool. He was all over the pitch trying to win and recycle the ball back for his side. It was essentially his well-timed tackle that kickstarted the buildup to Keita's goal. He was subbed off in the second half.

Naby Keita - 8/10

Liverpool FC @LFC



A winning goal and an excellent midfield display 🤩 What a game, Naby ladA winning goal and an excellent midfield display 🤩 What a game, Naby lad 👏A winning goal and an excellent midfield display 🤩 https://t.co/OU4QG5o7iQ

It was perhaps Keita's most impressive performance to date in the Reds shirt. The midfielder made a few good driving runs upfield and showcased brilliant link-up play. Not to mention his peach of a goal to top it all off.

Jordan Henderson - 7/10

Henderson provided much-needed energy and dynamism to the Liverpool midfield. The England international was all over the pitch, spaying passes at will and winning the ball back throughout his time on the pitch. He was later subbed off.

Diogo Jota - 6/10

Jota had one of his bad days against Newcastle to say the least. The Portuguese failed to involve himself in the general game and also missed a couple of good chances to double his side's lead. He also took a meaningless yellow card in the second half trying to push Joelington.

Luis Diaz - 7/10

Liverpool FC @LFC



[0-1]



#NEWLIV 50' - The pitch opens up for Jota whose direct run allows him to pick out Diaz to his right. His shot is blocked behind by Targett and the corner is eventually cleared.[0-1] 50' - The pitch opens up for Jota whose direct run allows him to pick out Diaz to his right. His shot is blocked behind by Targett and the corner is eventually cleared.[0-1]#NEWLIV https://t.co/k1hcDDtJrM

Diaz was a menace throughout the game, making life tough for the Newcastle backline. He was direct with the ball and often looked to create openings against a well-organised defense.

Sadio Mane - 6/10

Like Jota, Mane also struggled to get involved in the game to a certain degree. He also missed a great opportunity in the first half and was booked in the second half. He was then substituted by Mohamed Salah.

Substitutes

Liverpool FC @LFC



[0-1]



#NEWLIV 69' - Double change for the Reds. Mane and Henderson are replaced by Salah and Fabinho.[0-1] 69' - Double change for the Reds. Mane and Henderson are replaced by Salah and Fabinho.[0-1]#NEWLIV

Mohamed Salah - 6/10

Salah came on as a 69th minute to replace Mane. He started with a brilliant pass to Diaz but was surprisingly uninvolved and quiet for most of his time on the pitch.

Fabinho - 5/10

Fabinho came on as a 69th-minute substitute for Henderson. He struggled to get to the pace of the game and failed to break a couple of Newcastle attacks.

Thiago - N/A

Thiago came on as a 78th-minute substitute for James Milner. He didn't play long enough to be properly rated.

Edited by Aditya Singh