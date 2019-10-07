Newcastle United 1-0 Manchester United: Hits and flops | Premier League 2019/20

Harshit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 485 // 07 Oct 2019, 14:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Daniel James was kept at bay effectively by Newcastle United.

Manchester United suffered yet another defeat on the road, this time against Newcastle United on Sunday, leaving them without a win away from home since March. The Red Devils were far from their best against the Magpies and failed to dominate the game against Steve Bruce's men,currently sitting in the relegation zone.

A brilliant strike from debutant Matthew Longstaff in the second half turned out to be the difference between the two sides in the end. The defeat has left Manchester United just two points clear of the relegation zone. The Red Devils will face high-flying Liverpool just after the international break.

The pressure is now mounting on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has won just five out of his 20 games since being appointment as the permanent manager. As for Newcastle United, the win against Manchester United has lifted them up to 16th place and they find themselves one point clear of the relegation zone.

While some players produced solid performances for their respective sides, others disappointed. Here are the hits and flops from the game.

Also read: Newcastle United 1-0 Manchester United: 3 Reasons why the Red Devils lost | Premier League 2019/20

#5 Hit: Axel Tuanzebe

Axel Tuanzebe showed maturity beyond his years against Newcastle United.

Axel Tuanzebe's performance was the only positive Manchester United fans could take from the game against Newcastle United. Tuanzebe produced a solid show against Arsenal playing as a left-back and was rewarded with another start by Solskjaer, this time as a centre-back alongside Harry Maguire.

The 22-year-old repaid his manager's faith by producing another commendable performance against the Magpies. The Englishman dealt with the threat of Joelinton well and kept the Brazilian forward's threat under wraps.

Apart from losing a couple of aerial duels, he did nothing wrong and was excellent throughout the game. An injury to Diogo Dalot in the second half forced Tuanzebe to shift to the right-back position and he looked sharp playing there as well.

1 / 3 NEXT