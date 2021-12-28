Newcastle United 1-1 Manchester United: Red Devils’ player ratings as Cavani rescues a point for Rangnick’s men | Premier League 2021-22

Edinson Cavani’s second-half strike canceled out Allan Saint-Maximin’s early opener to earn Manchester United a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United on Monday.

Premier League @premierleague



#NEWMUN A dramatic and engrossing night at St James' Park ends all square 👏 A dramatic and engrossing night at St James' Park ends all square 👏#NEWMUN https://t.co/IXAbDfXoMP

The Magpies were much quicker off the blocks, taking a well-deserved lead in the seventh minute through Saint-Maximin. The visitors were lackluster in both attack and defense, with their movement as well as their passing lacking a cutting edge. As such, Newcastle were good value for their half-time lead.

Ralf Rangnick made two changes at half-time as his side upped the pressure, and his gamble finally paid off in the 71st minute. With both sides regularly fashioning presentable chances, Cavani, one of Rangnick’s aforementioned half-time introductions, restored parity for the visitors.

Ultimately, the game ended with the hosts ruing a missed opportunity to pick up a rare win, and the visitors relieved with a point.

On that note, here are the Manchester United player ratings from the game.

David de Gea: 7/10

De Gea made several excellent saves to keep his side in the game

The Spaniard kept an out-of-sorts United in the game with several excellent saves. While de Gea had no chance with Newcastle’s opener, de Gea’s seven saves proved crucial when the final whistle blew.

Diogo Dalot: 5/10

Seemingly United’s first-choice right-back under Rangnick, Dalot turned in a disappointing performance. The Portuguese international was tormented by Saint-Maximin throughout, and his crossing display was less than ideal as well.

Raphael Varane: 5/10

Varane marked his return from injury with an up-and-down performance in the United defense. Key interceptions were interspersed with uncharacteristic errors from the Frenchman as the United defense were put under extreme pressure at times.

Harry Maguire: 5/10

The United skipper looked unsure and indecisive at times while defending but carried the ball forward with confidence. Maguire completed 71 passes overall, the most of anyone in the game.

Alex Telles: 5/10

Telles was a willing runner up and down United’s left flank and was tidy in defense as well as enterprising in attack.

Scott McTominay: 6/10

McTominay was one of very few United players who left the pitch with their heads held high, delivering a robust performance. The Scotsman won the most duels (13) in the game.

Fred: 4/10

Fred was one of two half-time substitutions made by United after a disappointing first 45 minutes. The Brazilian struggled to retain possession in the middle of the park for the visitors.

Mason Greenwood: 5/10

Greenwood looked lively and posed a threat to the home defense but his touch was lacking. As such, he was withdrawn at half-time as Rangnick looked for a response from his attackers.

Bruno Fernandes: 6/10

Fernandes (R) put in a tireless shift in the United midfield

United’s creator-in-chief turned in an absolutely tireless display, playing in an advanced role in the first half before withdrawing deeper in the second. Fernandes was always looking to get his side moving forward and played a crucial role in the equalizer.

Marcus Rashford: 4/10

Rashford played the first half on the right wing and the second on the left but failed to impress on either. The Englishman’s decision-making let him down on a few occasions with his side in promising positions.

Cristiano Ronaldo: 4/10

Ronaldo endured a frustrating outing, getting limited service from his teammates and even less luck in terms of chances that fell to him.

Squawka Football @Squawka Cristiano Ronaldo did not create a single chance against Newcastle. Cristiano Ronaldo did not create a single chance against Newcastle. https://t.co/tw4D8aPPoU

Substitutes:

Jadon Sancho: 6/10

Sancho provided United much-needed width on the flank and caused the Newcastle defense several issues in the second half.

Edinson Cavani: 6/10

Cavani rescued a point for the visitors with a smart finish

Cavani’s unerring instinct saw him capitalize on a rare chance that United managed to create and rescue a point for the visitors.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 6 - Edinson Cavani has scored six goals in 17 appearances in the Premier League for @ManUtd as a substitute, with only four players scoring more such goals for the club: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (17), Chicharito (14), Marcus Rashford (9) and Anthony Martial (8). Super. #NEWMUN 6 - Edinson Cavani has scored six goals in 17 appearances in the Premier League for @ManUtd as a substitute, with only four players scoring more such goals for the club: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (17), Chicharito (14), Marcus Rashford (9) and Anthony Martial (8). Super. #NEWMUN https://t.co/DPVUnFTfwg

Nemanja Matic: 5/10

Also Read Article Continues below

The experienced Serbian came on late to add some stability and calmness to the United midfield as the game became stretched.

Edited by Prem Deshpande