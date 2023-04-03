Newcastle United 2-0 Manchester United: Red Devils player ratings from disappointing defeat against Magpies | Premier League 2023-23

Newcastle United strengthened their claim for a Premier League top-four finish by beating Manchester United 2-0 at home on Sunday (April 2).

The hosts dominated the first half, causing trouble down both flanks and creating plenty of chances. However, their profligate finishing, combined with some determined defending from the visitors, kept the game goalless at the break.

The deadlock was finally broken midway through the second half, with Joe Willock finishing off a well-worked move by the Magpies. Newcastle then survived a short-lived offensive by Manchester United before killing the game off with a second through Callum Wilson late on.

With the win, Newcastle United moved above their opponents to third in the Premier League standings on goal difference and were well worth their victory. Erik ten Hag’s side now risk dropping to fifth should results elsewhere this week go against them.

On that note, here are the Manchester United player ratings from a disappointing defeat at St. James’ Park.

David de Gea: 7/10

De Gea (right) made some crucial saves but ended up on the losing side.

Despite being on the losing side, De Gea pulled off a couple of miraculous saves to keep Manchester United in the game. If not for the Spaniard’s four crucial saves, the Red Devils could have been at the end of a much bigger defeat.

Diogo Dalot: 4/10

In a repeat of the 2023 Carabao Cup final, Dalot was terrorised by Allan Saint-Maximin and could not keep up with his twists and turns.

The Portuguese full-back did not offer much going forward either, as his crosses left much to be desired.

Raphael Varane: 5/10

Varane had a tough time dealing with the physicality and movement of Isak but just about held his own. He was replaced late on as his side threw on attackers.

Lisandro Martinez: 6/10

Martinez looked comfortable on the ball and was fairly solid in defence too. When he left the field in the 83rd minute, he had completed the most passes (39) in the game, and also made nine recoveries.

Luke Shaw: 5/10

Shaw had his hands full dealing with Newcastle’s wingers and spent most of the game penned back in his own half.

Scott McTominay: 5/10

McTominay offered a lot of running and energy but not much else, failing to make the most of it when he got on the ball.

Marcel Sabitzer: 5/10

Sabitzer did not see much of the ball but looked tidy when in possession. He was the more advanced of United’s midfield duo and made some clever late runs into the box.

Antony: 5/10

Antony showed off his excellent dribbling skills and had the better of Dan Burn on the wing. However, the Brazilian could not offer much end product and was replaced just after the hour.

Bruno Fernandes: 5/10

Fernandes had a frustrating outing and could not create many attacking opportunities.

Fernandes could not create many notable attacking opportunities despite his best efforts as Newcastle's defence proved extremely tough to break down.

Marcus Rashford: 4/10

Rashford was well marshalled by Kieran Trippier and had just 29 touches, the least of any outfield player to play 90 minutes.

Wout Weghorst: 4/10

Weghorst cut a lonely figure up top for Manchester United as he struggled to get involved in the game. He had only ten touches of the ball in the hour he spent on the pitch.

Ratings of Manchester United substitutes against Newcastle United

Anthony Martial: 5/10

Martial looked bright on his return from a lengthy injury layoff, showing some deft touches and good movement.

Jadon Sancho: 5/10

Sancho could not offer the attacking influence he was brought on to provide, as the Manchester United winger struggled to get involved in proceedings.

Fred: NA

Fred did not have enough time to make an impact on the game.

Facundo Pellistri: N.A.

Pellistri barely got a touch of the ball after coming on for the final few minutes.

Victor Lindelof: N.A.

Lindelof did not spend enough time on the pitch to make a notable impact on proceedings.

