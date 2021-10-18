Newcastle United 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs player ratings as Harry Kane bags first league goal of the season | Premier League 2021-22

Tottenham Hotspur came from behind to beat ten-man Newcastle United 3-2 at the St. James' Park in the Premier League on Sunday. Goals from Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Kane and Heung-min Son cancelled out Callum Wilson's second-minute opener before Eric Dier scored a late own goal for the hosts.

Wilson gave the Magpies a quick start with a fine header off Javier Manquillo's cross. But just a quarter of an hour later, Ndombele restored parity for Spurs with a sumptuous finish into the far post. Another five minutes later, Kane got the visitors in front with a perfectly weighted lob that required a quick VAR review before he set up Son for Spurs' third.

Late in the game, Jonjo Shelvey was sent off after collecting his second booking for catching Sergio Reguilon. That forced the Toons to play with ten men for the final ten minutes of the game.

Although that diminished their chances of a late comeback, Dier inadvertendly helped reduced their deficit after the ball accidentally came off his knee.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 4 - Spurs have won each of their last four Premier League matches when conceding within the opening two minutes, also: 5-1 vs Bournemouth in Oct 2015, 4-1 vs Southampton in Dec 2016, and 6-1 vs Man Utd in Oct 2020. Oddity. 4 - Spurs have won each of their last four Premier League matches when conceding within the opening two minutes, also: 5-1 vs Bournemouth in Oct 2015, 4-1 vs Southampton in Dec 2016, and 6-1 vs Man Utd in Oct 2020. Oddity. https://t.co/BfXoi88m0e

Eventually, Nuno Santos' men held out for a second consecutive league win to climb above Manchester United into fifth place in the league standings. On that note, here're the player ratings for Tottenham Hotspur:

Hugo Lloris - 6/10

The Tottenham Hotspur captain was soundly beaten by Wilson for the header. But there was little else for him to worry about for the rest of the evening.

Emerson Royal - 6/10

The game's lightening pace got to him at the start as the Brazilian struggled to keep up with it. But he eventually settled in, and delivered a fine performance.

Cristian Romero - 6/10

The Argentine was aggressive in the game, but not necessarily effective. He was caught out of position a few times, and was also beaten to the goal by Wilson.

Eric Dier - 6/10

He deserved plaudits for his actions soon after a supporter collapsed in the stands, but Dier was decent performance-wise. His evening, of course, came to a sour end with a clumsy own goal.

Sergio Reguilon - 7.5/10

The former Real Madrid man got forward well, assisting Ndombele with a fine cross. He also forced Shelvey's second yellow by drawing a foul out of him, and getting the man sent off.

Oliver Skipp - 7.5/10

Skipp provided great protective cover for the Spurs' back four, sweeping everything in front of him with excellent tackles. He was tidy in possession too.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 7/10

He set up Kane for Tottenham Hotspur's second of the evening with a top-drawer pass, and roamed forward with purpose.

Tanguy Ndombele - 8.5/10

He got Tottenham Hotspur level with a sumptuous finish in the first half. Ndombele was generally lively to watch, and was also involved in Son's goal.

Lucas Moura - 7/10

The Brazilian was a huge threat down the right flank, laying out two key passes. He was also involved in the build-up to Tottenham Hotspur's third goal, but was unlucky in front of goal.

Heung-min Son - 7.5/10

The Korean magician was at it again, putting in a solid shift, and capping it off with Spurs' third goal of the evening.

Harry Kane - 8/10

He finally got the monkey off his back, opening his Premier League account for the season with a delicate chip. Kane then set up Son for Tottenham Hotspur's third of the night.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 6 - Harry Kane has scored 6 goals in 8 Premier League appearances at St. James' Park, with only Wayne Rooney scoring more goals there as an away player in the competition (9 in 12). Salute. 6 - Harry Kane has scored 6 goals in 8 Premier League appearances at St. James' Park, with only Wayne Rooney scoring more goals there as an away player in the competition (9 in 12). Salute. https://t.co/UH0zUudYc2

