Newcastle United 4-1 Manchester United: Five talking points as the Red Devils are battered on Tyneside

Manchester United was outclassed in the second half of their Premier League clash with Newcastle United, losing 4-1 at St. James' Park on Sunday. It was service as usual, with Ruben Amorim's side failing to impose themselves despite showing promise in flashes during the game.

Ad

Sandro Tonali opened the scoring for the hosts to vitalize St James' Park in the 24th minute. Alejandro Garnacho drew the Red Devils level before the break with his 37th-minute finish. Harvey Barnes scored a brace in the second half (49', 64') before Bruno Guimares wrapped up the scoring in the 77th minute.

Let's take a look at five talking points from the game:

5. Harry Amass's first start for Manchester United

Manchester United's 18-year-old defender Harry Amass made his Premier League debut for his boyhood club and was impressive until his withdrawal in the second half. The defender won two of four duels and made two recoveries in 55 minutes on the pitch against Newcastle United.

Ad

Trending

The Red Devils will hope the young defender can build on his performance and feature regularly for them in the future.

4. Bayindir in, Onana out, little changes

Ruben Amorim picked Altay Bayindir over Andre Onana for Manchester United's clash with Newcastle, and very little changed for the visitors in their loss. The Red Devils conceded a goal from an avoidable mistake and will wonder if they can find security between the posts.

Ad

Bayindir managed just two saves in the game and conceded four times from 3.81 xG faced against the Magpies.

3. Bruno Fernandes's valiant fight against the darkness continues

The Manchester United captain had another solid game for the struggling side but was let down by the players around him against Newcastle. The Portuguese star is arguably one of the best players not just in the league but in world football. However, he is unlikely to help his side sneak into the top half of the table this season.

Ad

Fernandes completed two chances, won two tackles, made three recoveries, and won six of 12 duels.

2. Harvey Barnes had a fabulous game

Newcastle United star Harvey Barnes had a fabulous game against the Red Devils, bagging an impressive second-half brace against Manchester United. The 27-year-old barely set a foot wrong in the match. His goals were key to putting Ruben Amorim's side out of the clash in the second half.

Ad

Barnes managed the fewest touches in the match among players who played all 90 minutes (38). However, when he did get on the ball, he made it count, completing 17 of 19 passes and winning six of 14 duels.

1. When will Manchester United be back?

The Red Devils have endured a generationally poor season, and every fan, rival, and neutral party is wondering when (and even if) their banter era will end. The English side was the greatest slab in the late 20th century and the first decade of the 21st century. However, they look to have slumped into midtable mediocrity this season.

They sit 14th in the Premier League standings. Ruben Amorim must manage the club's affairs and turn things around next season. He will hope to make this terrible campaign a blip in its history rather than a turning point.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Patrick Cocobassey Patrick is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. A Business Administration graduate with a professional experience of 10 years, one of his earliest childhood memories is watching Calabar Rovers play at the U.J. Esuene Stadium with his father, with whom, he connects with, discussing the beautiful game.



Patrick’s favorite team is Manchester United for their unparallelled legacy and success in the game. He is a big admirer of Michael Carrick and his ‘smooth’ style of play back in the days. His favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who according to him, brought a ‘swagger’ to football with his unique managerial style. Robin van Persie’s title-winning volley against Aston Villa for the 2013 PL triumph is etched in his memory forever.



Patrick always uses trusted outlets that produce accurate, balanced and fair information, and which present multiple point of views. He believes in reporting in a holistic manner for the readers’ benefit. If he could change a football rule, he would increase the number of substitutions allowed due to the high number of games played these days, to reduce injuries and so that youngsters get to show their talent as well.



When not covering football, Patrick loves reading, writing poems and short stories, and spend time with his dog Lana. Know More