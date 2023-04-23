Newcastle United 6-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Player ratings for Spurs as calamitous first-half leads to humiliating loss | Premier League 2022-23 

Tottenham Hotspur were humiliated 6-1 by Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday, April 23 at St. James' Park.

Doubles from Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak, coupled with goals from Joelinton and Callum Wilson, condemned Spurs to their worst top-flight loss since December 2013.

A calamitous opening 21 minutes from the visitors saw Newcastle race to a stunning 5-0 lead as Spurs were brutally exposed at the back.

It took only 62 seconds for the hosts to break the deadlock as Murphy latched onto a loose ball after Hugo Lloris saved Joelinton's initial effort. They made it 2-0 in the sixth minute as Joelinton redeemed his early miss, while Murphy bagged his brace another three minutes later.

Just when it seemed like the match had lost momentum, Isak joined the party with two goals in two minutes (19' and 21').

Harry Kane pulled one back for the visitors shortly after the restart, but Wilson restored their five-goal lead in the 67th minute.

Tottenham were a complete disaster on the day and remain in fifth position in the league standings after back-to-back losses. Newcastle, on the other hand, strengthened their push for a Champions League spot and jumped to third ahead of Manchester United (who have a game in hand).

Here are the player ratings for Tottenham Hotspur:

Hugo Lloris - 3/10

The Tottenham custodian was let down by his defense, which left him completely exposed in goal. However, there is a case that he could have done better for all five goals that he conceded.

Pedro Porro - 3/10

Porro started as a right-back in a back four, instead of his favored wing-back role and looked like a fish out of water.

Cristian Romero - 4/10

Romero made seven clearances and blocked three shots, but was still helpless during Newcastle's barnstorming first 21 minutes.

Eric Dier - 2/10

Dier was nowhere to be seen during any of Newcastle's goals as their players ghosted past him far too easily.

Ivan Perisic - 3/10

Perisic's propensity to roam forward left acres of space in behind, which Newcastle gleefully exploited, while his communication with fellow defenders was also poor.

The Croat had a chance to score in the second half, but blasted his effort over the bar.

Pape Matar Sarr - 3/10

Sarr replaced Clement Lenglet in the lineup but his outing lasted just 23 minutes as he was replaced by Davinson Sanchez. Playing at the base of Tottenham's midfield, Sarr was unable to fulfil his defensive duties.

Oliver Skipp - 3/10

The Magpies cut through Spurs' midfield like they weren't there. Skipp was totally helpless.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 3/10

Much like Skipp, the Dane too didn't know what to do when Newcastle burst forward. He salvaged some pride by assisting Kane's goal in the second half.

Dejan Kulusevski - 4/10

Having started his Tottenham career with a bang last year, Kulusevski has gotten progressively worse, and tonight was perhaps one of his worst outings. He won only 50 percent of the ground duels he contested.

Harry Kane - 7/10

The Tottenham hitman pulled a goal back to reduce the deficit, only for Newcastle to restore their five-goal lead minutes later.

Heung-min Son - 4/10

Son lost the ball easily to Fabian Schar, which eventually led to Newcastle's third goal. Offensively, too, he was ineffective.

Substitutes

Davinson Sanchez (23' for Sarr) - 4/10

The Colombian was a bright spark in defense. He blocked two shots, made three tackles and one clearance.

Fraser Froster (46' for Lloris) - 5/10

Froster replaced Lloris at the break as the Frenchman suffered an injury and conceded only goal in the second half.

Arnaut Danjuma (72' for Kulusevski) - 5.5/10

The former Bournemouth man injected some much-needed attacking flair.

Richarlison (83' for Son) - N/A

He barely got a whiff of the ball.

Poll : 0 votes