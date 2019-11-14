Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles out with knee injury until New Year

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 14 Nov 2019, 19:54 IST SHARE

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles has been ruled out with a knee injury until the New Year, the Premier League club confirmed on Thursday.

The Magpies handed major injury blow

Steve Bruce will be without team captain Lascelles until the New Year as he recovers from a knee injury he picked up during Newcastle's 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

The 26-year-old defender was forced off the pitch on crutches after he sustained the injury from a collision with goalkeeper Martin Dubravka at St James' Park.

The club confirmed the news in a statement that reads,

"Newcastle United can confirm that Magpies captain Jamaal Lascelles will be out until the New Year after suffering a knee injury during Saturday's 2-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth.

"The central defender sustained the injury during the first half of the match and had to be replaced by Paul Dummett. Lascelles has started all 12 of the club's Premier League fixtures so far this season, scoring once."

#NUFC will be without captain Jamaal Lascelles until the New Year after he suffered a knee injury in the win over AFC Bournemouth.



Speedy recovery, @Lascelles16! — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 14, 2019

The news comes as a massive blow for the Magpies, who currently sit 13th on the Premier League table after two consecutive wins for the first time in the present campaign.