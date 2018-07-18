Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Newcastle United's hopes of signing Andros Townsend take a major hit

Roy Emanuel
CONTRIBUTOR
Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend

There are now only a few weeks left in the current summer transfer period, and Newcastle United have little time to bring in reinforcements ahead of the 2018-19 campaign. There have been several rumoured targets, but now the Magpies are set to miss out on yet another potential signing.

The Toon were linked heavily with a move to bring back Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend, who played for the club in 2016 before arriving at Selhurst Park. The 27-year-old could fit into manager Rafa Benitez’s system quite well, as there is a strong emphasis placed on attacking play out wide. This was displayed the last term with the likes of Kenedy and Matt Ritchie.

However, Palace manager Roy Hodgson was quick to put an end to this speculation, as well as the situation surrounding Wilfried Zaha. In a report from Football London, the former England boss made his intentions quite clear on the subject. "There can be as much speculation as you like, and [Andros] Townsend is in a similar situation - he has got three years on his contract, and we have no interest at all in selling Andros Townsend.”

After missing out on previous potential additions, this will certainly be frustrating for Newcastle and Benitez. In yet another transfer period likely headed for disappointment, this will require a new direction in regards to attacking talent in the team.

Last season’s tenth-place finish was not an easy feat, and to accomplish that in 2018-19 is no guarantee. Securing Townsend’s signature also offered hope that the transfer market was not all bad for Newcastle, but they are now back right where they started.

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is believed to be close to a permanent move away from Tyneside, after spending a successful loan spell with Fulham earlier this year on their way to top-flight promotion. The young forward did not manage to win over Benitez for a starting role, despite a strong goalscoring record.

The transfer fee for Mitrovic is rumored to be in the region of £20 million, and supporters will be expecting the money generated from any potential deal to be re-invested into the squad. Newcastle’s current line-up requires a productive striker up front, and consistency has been an issue for both Dwight Gayle and Joselu in that particular position.

Andros Townsend appeared to be a positive possible addition for Newcastle United this summer. Crystal Palace seems quite intent on keeping him in London though, and the Magpies must find another route in the transfer window.


Roy was born and raised in New York but now calls Arizona home. A passionate writer/editor focused on bringing quality content to those that love the beautiful game. La Liga, MLS and League Two always catch his eye. His work has appeared on MSN, Bleacher Report, FanSided, Last Word On Sports and other news outlets.
