×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Newcastle United News: Mike Ashley accuses Rafa Benitez of putting money ahead of the interests of the club

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
63   //    27 Jul 2019, 14:28 IST

Tianjin Teda v Dalian Yifang - Chinese Super League
Tianjin Teda v Dalian Yifang - Chinese Super League

What's the story?

Weeks after Rafa Benitez departed St. James' Park, controversial Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has accused the Spanish manager of always putting his financial interests ahead of the club's.

In case you didn't know...

Benitez, who was in charge of the Magpies from 2016, left the club to take over Chinese Super League outfit Dalian Yifang for a deal that will reportedly see him earn a staggering £12 million per year.

The former Liverpool manager's contract with Newcastle expired earlier this summer but he was unable to agree to a new deal with the club, citing differences in vision as one of the key reasons for his exit.

Shortly after his announcement, the 59-year-old released an emotional letter of gratitude to fans while explaining the reasons for his departure. 

In the letter, Benitez claimed that the club's hierarchy did not share the same vision for the club. While the former were keen on simply extending his contract, the Spaniard wanted to be a part of a bigger project. He further highlighted that some resources should have been made available for him to improve the club's standings in the Premier League.

Newcastle fans, who were already frustrated with the club's ownership, were far from happy with the exit and staged several protests threatening to cancel their season tickets.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Ashley has accused Benitez of being money-oriented and claimed the manager put his finances ahead of the club's interests in contrast to the explanation he gave his fans in his public letter.

He said, "If you come out and say the things he did, you would think it was football club first, Rafa second, money third. I'd say it was money first, Rafa, then the club last. He took the totally soft option, took the money and went to China. That disappoints me."

"If he'd gone back to Real Madrid, or a top-six club in the Premier League, I get it. But it was about money and all he had to do was say that from the beginning."

Advertisement

"He asked for a 50 per cent pay increase and I think he did that because he knew it couldn't work. And if we had agreed to that, I think it would have been something else."

"And everyone thinks we lost him because we wouldn't pay a couple of quid more. He had the microphone and we didn't."

He added, "I'm not disappointed in him as a manager - he did an excellent job. It puzzles me why any fan thinks I wouldn't want him."

"I'm not the thickest person on the planet. Why wouldn't I want excellence? Why wouldn't I want this manager? Accuse me of many things, but not that. We couldn't have done any more."

What's next?

Steve Bruce is set to take over the reins at Newcastle next season after signing a three-year deal following a brief stint at Sheffield Wednesday.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Newcastle United Football Rafael Benitez
Advertisement
The curious case of Newcastle United goalkeepers under Rafa Benitez
RELATED STORY
Premier League News: Newcastle United appoint Steve Bruce as head coach
RELATED STORY
Bargain Hunt: Newcastle United's top five bargains under Mike Ashley
RELATED STORY
Why Steve Bruce potentially has the hardest job in football right now
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Former Chelsea manager interested in replacing Rafael Benitez at Newcastle United
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Can Newcastle follow in the footsteps of Manchester City to become Premier League Champions?
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Rafael Benitez to leave Newcastle United this summer
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Bright moments fade quickly for Newcastle United vs. Chelsea 
RELATED STORY
Who is Sean Longstaff? An analysis of the Newcastle United midfielder targeted by Manchester United
RELATED STORY
The Spirit of Old Trafford: What's next for Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us