Newcastle United News: Rafael Benitez to leave Newcastle United this summer

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
News
27   //    24 Jun 2019, 18:18 IST

Fulham FC v Newcastle United - Premier League
Fulham FC v Newcastle United - Premier League

What's the story?

It has been officially confirmed that Rafael Benitez will leave the club this summer after his contract comes to an end.

In case you didn't know...

The 59-year-old manager joined the Magpies in 2016 after managing Real Madrid for a year. When he first took over the Premier League club, his team failed to survive the relegation battle.

In the following season, Benitez guided Newcastle United back to the Premier League and they finished 10th. In the 2018/19 season, despite finishing 13th in the table standings, they concluded the season with 45 points which was a point above the previous season.

The heart of the matter

According to the club's statement, they tried to extend Benitez's contract but both parties could not come to an agreement. It read,

"We have worked hard to extend Rafa's contract over a significant period of time."
"However, it has not been - and will not be - possible to reach an agreement with Rafa and his representatives."

The former Liverpool manager failed to win any trophies with the Magpies but he is still regarded as one of the best coaches in the world.

There had been reports that the Spaniard has received offers to coach in China but Sky Sports are reporting that the manager is keen to remain in England.

Newcastle United are currently undergoing talks of a possible takeover by United Arab Emirates billionaire Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan's investment group. If the takeover does happen, it would raise hopes of appointing an experienced manager and having sufficient funds for the transfer window.

What's next?

The club has started to look for a new manager since Benitez's departure has been announced. Chelsea are the other Premier League club in search for a manager after Maurizio Sarri left the Blues after just one season.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Newcastle United Football Rafael Benitez
