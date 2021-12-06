Newcastle United plotting audacious swoop for forgotten Real Madrid youngster - Reports

Real Madrid could be set to lose one of their promising talents to Newcastle United next summer, if the rumors in circulation are anything to go by. Los Blancos prodigy Reinier Jesus is the latest name to be linked with a potential exit from the club.

According to reports, the attacking midfielder has appeared on Newcastle's radar and it appears a swoop to the Premier League could be on the cards.

Reinier Jesus's spell with Real Madrid has failed to produce the expected outcome and both parties could be willing to call time on their association.

The Brazilian joined the Liga giants from Flamengo midway through the 2019-20 campaign. After failing to break into the team in the second phase of the term, he was sent to Borussia Dortmund on a two-season loan in August 2020.

Reinier hasn't had a positive change of fate in Germany. His spell with the BVB has produced more questions than answers. So far, the attacking midfielder has made 28 appearances in his 18-month stint at Signal Iduna Park, but has just one goal and one assist to his name.

The midfielder will return to Real Madrid when his loan deal expires at the end of the campaign.

As per multiple sources, Reinier has no intentions of staying put at the Santiago Bernabeu. He is expected to leave in search of greener pastures ahead of next season.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are not the only club who are keeping tabs on the Brazilian.

The likes of Getafe, Espanyol and Benfica are also said to have shown interest in securing his services. It remains to be seen how things will pan out come next summer.

Newcastle United linked with more Real Madrid players

Apart from Reinier Jesus, Newcastle United are said to be keen on signing a couple of other Real Madrid stars.

The Premier League outfit are looking to strengthen notable areas in their team and have identified some Los Blancos players as potential targets.

The likes of Eden Hazard, Isco and Luka Jovic have all been linked with the Magpies in recent weeks. Only time will tell if any of the aforementioned stars will switch to the Premier League in the coming months.

