Newcastle United v Arsenal Predicted Lineups: Premier League 2019-20, Arsenal Predicted Lineup, Injury news, Suspensions list and more 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Preview
880   //    10 Aug 2019, 02:58 IST

Newcastle host Arsenal this Sunday in their first Premier League fixture of the 2019-20 season
Newcastle host Arsenal this Sunday in their first Premier League fixture of the 2019-20 season

The wait is finally over as the new Premier League season is upon us. In order to kick-start their 2019-20 campaign, Arsenal visit St. James Park to face Newcastle United this Sunday.

The Gunners have already stunned the world with the transfers they have done throughout the summer. On transfer deadline day, Chelsea's David Luiz and Celtic’s Kieran Tierney made their switch to the London club and became the club's fifth and sixth signing followed by Gabriel Martinelli, Daniel Ceballos, William Saliba and Nicolas Pepe.

Although Arsenal fans are expecting their team to go all out this Sunday, the club are reportedly plagued by several injuries currently. A strong start to the Premier League is expected from the Gunners, as they have become one of the hot favourites to make it to the top four.

Team news:

Alexandre Lacazette is a doubt for Sunday's game
Alexandre Lacazette is a doubt for Sunday's game

Arsenal are set to miss a number of their first team superstars due to injury issues. However, none of their players face any suspension.

The long injury-list contains the names of Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Emile Smith Rowe. Moreover, Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac have been left out of the squad due to concerns over their security.

According to Gunners' manager Unai Emery, French striker Alexandre Lacazette is a doubt for the game, and is expected to face a late fitness test ahead of the weekend fixture. Record signing Nicolas Pepe and Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny remain doubtful for the match due to their late return to training, owing to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Suspensions: None

Injuries/Absentees: Rob Holding (ACL), Hector Bellerin (ACL), Konstantinos Mavropanos (groin), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (doubtful), Mesut Ozil (out), Sead Kolasinac (out), Nicolas Pepe (doubtful), Alexandre Lacazette (doubtful).

Player to watch out for

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Arsenal

Aubameyang became the top scorer of Premier League 2019-20, scoring 22 goals from 36 league appearances. Netting three goals in the pre-season games, he not only showed his hunger for goals but also sent the alarming message to his opponent teams.

Predicted line-up:

Arsenal (4-4-2 Diamond): Leno; Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Sokratis, Monreal (C); Xhaka, Torreira, Ceballos, Mkhitaryan; Aubameyang, Lacazette


Arsenal Predicted XI vs Newcastle United
Arsenal Predicted XI vs Newcastle United
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Newcastle United Football Alexandre Lacazette Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Emirates Stadium Unai Emery
