Newcastle United v Liverpool Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups, Newcastle and Liverpool Injury news, Suspensions List and more 

Newcastle United v Liverpool Predicted Lineups - Premier League

Liverpool FC v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

Rafael Benitez could give his former side a helping hand in winning the EPL title, something which he had failed to do so during his tenure. He can also spoil the game for the Merseysiders with a victory at St James Park today as Liverpool travel to face Newcastle United.

The Magpies will be high on confidence after extending their unbeaten run to three matches. They won two consecutive EPL games against Leicester City and Southampton before their draw against Brighton last weekend. Newcastle's home form has been more impressive with just a single loss in their last 7 home matches in the EPL.

Jurgen Klopp and his men will have to keep aside the thought of their disappointing loss against Barcelona in the midweek as well as the upcoming second leg fixture at Anfield, and focus on regaining the lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Team News

Newcastle United

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

DeAndre Yedlin is the latest player to have joined the Newcastle injury list after suffering a groin injury.

The US international will join Miguel Almiron, Florian Lejeune and Sean Longstaff on the injury table.

Jamaal Lascelles and Ayoze Perez though could be back to the starting lineup after the former recovered from illness while the latter shrugged off a bruised hip which he suffered against Brighton.

Suspension: none

Injuries: Miguel Almiron, Sean Longstaff, Florian Lejeune, DeAndre Yedlin

Liverpool

Liverpool FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Liverpool has been dealt with a huge injury blow after Naby Keita was ruled out for two months after being forced off the match against Barcelona with a groin injury.

Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino could miss the fixture with the latter to be assessed later in the day to confirm his availability.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dejan Lovren might return back to the lineup after missing the last match against Barcelona.

Suspension: none

Injuries: Naby Keita, Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino (doubtful)

Predicted Lineups

Newcastle United (3-4-2-1): Dubravka; Schar, Lascelles, Dummett; Manquillo, Shelvey, Hayden, Ritchie; Perez, Atsu; Rondon

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, Van Dijk, Lovren, Alexander-Arnold; Henderson, Milner, Fabinho; Mane, Firmino, Salah