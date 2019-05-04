×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Newcastle United v Liverpool Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups, Newcastle and Liverpool Injury news, Suspensions List and more 

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Preview
139   //    04 May 2019, 09:01 IST

Liverpool FC v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

Rafael Benitez could give his former side a helping hand in winning the EPL title, something which he had failed to do so during his tenure. He can also spoil the game for the Merseysiders with a victory at St James Park today as Liverpool travel to face Newcastle United.

The Magpies will be high on confidence after extending their unbeaten run to three matches. They won two consecutive EPL games against Leicester City and Southampton before their draw against Brighton last weekend. Newcastle's home form has been more impressive with just a single loss in their last 7 home matches in the EPL.

Jurgen Klopp and his men will have to keep aside the thought of their disappointing loss against Barcelona in the midweek as well as the upcoming second leg fixture at Anfield, and focus on regaining the lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Team News


Newcastle United

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

DeAndre Yedlin is the latest player to have joined the Newcastle injury list after suffering a groin injury.

The US international will join Miguel Almiron, Florian Lejeune and Sean Longstaff on the injury table.

Jamaal Lascelles and Ayoze Perez though could be back to the starting lineup after the former recovered from illness while the latter shrugged off a bruised hip which he suffered against Brighton.

Suspension: none

Injuries: Miguel Almiron, Sean Longstaff, Florian Lejeune, DeAndre Yedlin

Advertisement

Liverpool

Liverpool FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Liverpool has been dealt with a huge injury blow after Naby Keita was ruled out for two months after being forced off the match against Barcelona with a groin injury.

Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino could miss the fixture with the latter to be assessed later in the day to confirm his availability.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dejan Lovren might return back to the lineup after missing the last match against Barcelona.

Suspension: none

Injuries: Naby Keita, Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino (doubtful)

Predicted Lineups

Newcastle United (3-4-2-1): Dubravka; Schar, Lascelles, Dummett; Manquillo, Shelvey, Hayden, Ritchie; Perez, Atsu; Rondon

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, Van Dijk, Lovren, Alexander-Arnold; Henderson, Milner, Fabinho; Mane, Firmino, Salah

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Newcastle United Football Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Jurgen Klopp Rafael Benitez St James' Park
Advertisement
Bournemouth v Newcastle United: Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Bournemouth, Newcastle United Injury news, Suspensions and more 
RELATED STORY
Liverpool v Huddersfield Town Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups, Liverpool and Huddersfield Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Cardiff City v Liverpool Predicted Lineups - Premier League 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Cardiff v Liverpool Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineups - Premier League 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Liverpool and Tottenham Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal vs Newcastle United| Match preview, predicted lineups and more
RELATED STORY
Southampton v Liverpool Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Southampton, Liverpool Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Fulham v Liverpool: Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Fulham, Liverpool Injury news, suspensions and more 
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich vs Liverpool Predicted Lineups - Champions League Predicted Lineups and Bayern Munich, Liverpool Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Chelsea Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups, Manchester United and Chelsea Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Southampton vs Liverpool| Match preview, predicted lineups and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 37
FT EVE BUR
2 - 0
 Everton vs Burnley
Today AFC TOT 05:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham
Today WES SOU 07:30 PM West Ham vs Southampton
Today WOL FUL 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham
Today CAR CRY 10:00 PM Cardiff City vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow NEW LIV 12:15 AM Newcastle vs Liverpool
Tomorrow CHE WAT 06:30 PM Chelsea vs Watford
Tomorrow HUD MAN 06:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Manchester United
Tomorrow ARS BRI 09:00 PM Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion
07 May MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us