Newcastle United v Manchester United: Match preview, team news, predictions, venue & where to watch details | Premier League 2018-19

Manchester United have won 3 consecutive league matches for the first this season

A win at St.James Park will see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer becoming the first Manchester United manager since Sir Matt Busby to win his first 4 matches. The Norwegian has seen a complete turn of fortunes for the Red Devils with 3 consecutive victories and scoring a combined total of 12 goals.

A trip to the Tyneside is sure to provide a greater challenge to the Norwegian than his previous matches. Newcastle United are winless in their last 3 matches but the fortunes of Rafael Benitez have changed in the last two months after a very poor start to their season.

Rafel Benitez will be hoping to get a victory over his old foes Manchester United and end their mini-resurgence.

Newcastle United v Manchester United: Kick-off Information

Date: 2nd January 2019

Time: 21:00 (local time), 01:30 (IST)

Venue: St James Park, Newcastle

Livestream: Hotstar

Newcastle United v Manchester United: Team News

Jonjo Shelvey is expected to make his first start since November 2nd after appearing as a sub in the match against Watford.

Federico Fernandez is a doubt for the Toons after limping out against Watford while Ciaran Clark and Florian Lejeune are still recovering from their injuries while Ki Sung-Yeung is on international duty.

Alexis Sanchez is set to make the first appearance for Manchester United under Solskjaer

Marcus Rashford is an injury doubt for Manchester United while Alexis Sanchez is expected to make his first appearance under the new manager.

Eric Bailly is out with suspension while Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling and Scott McTominay are still out injured.

Newcastle United v Manchester United: Probable Line-ups

Newcastle United: Dubravka, Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Perez, Shelvey, Diame, Murphy, Rondon

Manchester United: De Gea, Shaw, Jones, Lindelof, Young, Herrera, Matic, Pogba, Martial, Lukaku, Sanchez

Newcastle United v Manchester United: Form Guide

The last 5 competitive fixtures

Newcastle United: D-L-D-W-L

Manchester United: W-W-W-L-L

Newcastle United v Manchester United: Head to Head

Newcastle United: 42 wins

Manchester United: 85 wins

Draw: 39 draws

Newcastle United v Manchester United: Prediction

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has successfully unlocked star midfielder Paul Pogba and has turned Manchester United into a goalscoring machine. The Norwegian though has been unable to keep a clean sheet in the three matches. The upcoming match against Newcastle United is sure to produce goals

Prediction: Newcastle 0-3 Manchester United

