Newcastle United v Manchester United: Match preview, team news, predictions, venue & where to watch details | Premier League 2018-19
A win at St.James Park will see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer becoming the first Manchester United manager since Sir Matt Busby to win his first 4 matches. The Norwegian has seen a complete turn of fortunes for the Red Devils with 3 consecutive victories and scoring a combined total of 12 goals.
A trip to the Tyneside is sure to provide a greater challenge to the Norwegian than his previous matches. Newcastle United are winless in their last 3 matches but the fortunes of Rafael Benitez have changed in the last two months after a very poor start to their season.
Rafel Benitez will be hoping to get a victory over his old foes Manchester United and end their mini-resurgence.
Newcastle United v Manchester United: Kick-off Information
Date: 2nd January 2019
Time: 21:00 (local time), 01:30 (IST)
Venue: St James Park, Newcastle
Livestream: Hotstar
Newcastle United v Manchester United: Team News
Jonjo Shelvey is expected to make his first start since November 2nd after appearing as a sub in the match against Watford.
Federico Fernandez is a doubt for the Toons after limping out against Watford while Ciaran Clark and Florian Lejeune are still recovering from their injuries while Ki Sung-Yeung is on international duty.
Marcus Rashford is an injury doubt for Manchester United while Alexis Sanchez is expected to make his first appearance under the new manager.
Eric Bailly is out with suspension while Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling and Scott McTominay are still out injured.
Newcastle United v Manchester United: Probable Line-ups
Newcastle United: Dubravka, Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie, Perez, Shelvey, Diame, Murphy, Rondon
Manchester United: De Gea, Shaw, Jones, Lindelof, Young, Herrera, Matic, Pogba, Martial, Lukaku, Sanchez
Newcastle United v Manchester United: Form Guide
The last 5 competitive fixtures
Newcastle United: D-L-D-W-L
Manchester United: W-W-W-L-L
Newcastle United v Manchester United: Head to Head
Newcastle United: 42 wins
Manchester United: 85 wins
Draw: 39 draws
Newcastle United v Manchester United: Prediction
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has successfully unlocked star midfielder Paul Pogba and has turned Manchester United into a goalscoring machine. The Norwegian though has been unable to keep a clean sheet in the three matches. The upcoming match against Newcastle United is sure to produce goals
Prediction: Newcastle 0-3 Manchester United