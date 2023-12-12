Newcastle United vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th December 2023

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as AC Milan lock horns with Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side at St. James' Park on Wednesday.

Newcastle United vs AC Milan Preview

Newcastle United are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Magpies slumped to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

AC Milan, on the other hand, are in third place in the Serie A table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Rossoneri suffered a damaging 3-2 defeat against Atalanta over the weekend and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Newcastle United vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The only match played between Newcastle United and AC Milan on the European stage took place in the reverse fixture in September this year and ended in a 0-0 draw.

This is the first time an Italian side is visiting St. James Park in the UEFA Champions League since Inter Milan's 4-1 victory against Newcastle United at the venue in 2002.

AC Milan have won only one of their last 21 matches away from home against teams from England in European competitions, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin against Manchester United in 2005.

Newcastle United suffered a 1-0 defeat in their previous game at home in the UEFA Champions League and have never suffered consecutive home defeats in the competition.

AC Milan have finished at the bottom of their group in the UEFA Champions League on only two previous occasions in their history.

Newcastle United vs AC Milan Prediction

Newcastle United have shown improvement under Eddie Howe but have been plagued by inconsistency over the past month. The likes of Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak have shown flashes of brilliance for the Magpies and will need to step up to the plate this week.

AC Milan have also struggled to make their mark in Europe this season and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Newcastle United have the home advantage this week and hold a slight upper hand on Wednesday.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 AC Milan

Newcastle United vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AC Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Anthony Gordon to score - Yes