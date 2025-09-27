Newcastle United vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th September 2025

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Newcastle United lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at St. James' Park on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Gunners eased past Port Vale by a 2-0 margin in the EFL Cup in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to make an impact this year. The home side thrashed Bradford City by a 4-1 margin in the EFL Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Newcastle United and have won 86 out of the 197 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 72 victories.

Newcastle United have won each of their last three matches at home against Arsenal in all competitions without conceding a single goal and could secure four such victories against them on the trot for the first time since 1969.

Arsenal have suffered defeat in four matches away from home against Newcastle United in all competitions under Mikel Arteta - they have a worse record only against Manchester City during this period.

Newcastle United have kept four clean sheets in their five matches in the Premier League so far this season, with the only exception coming in a 3-2 defeat against Liverpool.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have been a formidable force this season and will be intent on giving Liverpool a run for their money in the title race. Gabriel Martinelli scored a late equalizer against Manchester City last week and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Newcastle United can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Arsenal in recent years. Arsenal are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-3 Arsenal

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

