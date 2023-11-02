Newcastle United vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th November 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Newcastle United take on Mikel Arteta's impressive Arsenal side in an important clash at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Gunners slumped to a shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of West Ham United in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent in the competition this season. The Magpies defeated Manchester United by a 3-0 scoreline in the EFL Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Newcastle United and have won 84 out of the 191 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 68 victories.

Newcastle United have won only one of their last 10 matches against Arsenal in the Premier League and have failed to find the back of the net in eight of these games.

Arsenal have won a total of 12 matches away from home against Newcastle United in the Premier League - only Manchester United have a better record at St. James' Park in the competition.

Arsenal have kept 30 clean sheets against Newcastle United in league games - the most kept by one team against another in the history of the top flight.

Newcastle United are unbeaten in their last six matches in the Premier League and have scored at least twice in each of their last five such games.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have sustained their progression under Mikel Arteta in admirable fashion but have been slightly inconsistent on multiple fronts over the past month. The Gunners have an excellent squad at their disposal and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Newcastle United have been in excellent form in the Premier League and have grown in stature under Eddie Howe. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-1 Arsenal

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gabriel Martinelli to score - Yes