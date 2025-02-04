Newcastle United vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th February 2025

The EFL Cup features a round of knockout matches this week as Newcastle United lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important semifinal fixture at St. James' Park on Wednesday. Newcastle United won the first leg by a commendable 2-0 margin last month and will look to maintain their lead this week.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal are currently in second place in the Premier League standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Gunners stunned Manchester City with a comprehensive 5-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Magpies slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Fulham over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this match.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Newcastle United and have won 85 out of the 195 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 71 victories.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions, with their previous such defeat coming at the hands of Manchester United on penalties in the FA Cup last month.

Arsenal have won each of their last four matches in all competitions and have scored an impressive 11 goals in these games, conceding only two goals.

Newcastle United have won each of their last two matches against Arsenal in all competitions, with their previous such defeat coming by a 4-1 margin in a Premier League encounter in February last year.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have been in excellent form over the past month but have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. The Gunners were undone by a ruthless Newcastle United side in the first leg and will need to be at their best this week.

Alexander Isak opened the scoring for the Magpies in the reverse fixture and will look to make an impact yet again on Wednesday. Arsenal will back themselves to win this game but might not be able to overcome the deficit in this clash.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-2 Arsenal

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

