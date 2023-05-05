Newcastle United vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th May 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Newcastle United lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important encounter at St. James' Park on Sunday.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Preview

Newcastle United are currently in third place in the Premier League standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The home side eased past Southampton by a comfortable 3-1 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table and have exceeded expectations this season. The Gunners thrashed Chelsea by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Newcastle United and have won 83 out of the 190 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 69 victories.

Newcastle United won this fixture by a 2-0 margin last season and have not won three consecutive matches at home against Arsenal in the Premier League since 1996.

After a run of 18 matches with at least one goal against Newcastle United in the Premier League, Arsenal have failed to find the back of the net in their last two such matches against the Magpies.

Newcastle United held Arsenal to a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture and have not avoided defeat in both league games against the Gunners in a single season since the 2010-11 season.

Arsenal have kept 29 clean sheets against Newcastle United in the Premier League - more than they have managed against any other team in the competition.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have stepped up to the plate so far this season and will need to work hard to catch up with Manchester City. Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka have been impressive for the Gunners and will look to make a difference this weekend.

Newcastle United have enjoyed a stellar league campaign and will look to cement their place in the top four. Arsenal have more to play for, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-2 Arsenal

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Martin Odegaard to score - Yes

