Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th August 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Newcastle United lock horns with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in a crucial encounter at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa finished in seventh place in the Premier League standings last season and have punched above their weight under Unai Emery. The away side edged Valencia to a 2-1 victory last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this match.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, secured a fourth-place finish in the league table last season and have been impressive over the past year. The Magpies eased past Villarreal by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have a good historical record against Aston Villa and have won 73 out of the 171 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 59 victories.

Newcastle United are unbeaten in their last 14 matches at home against Aston Villa in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 3-0 margin in April 2005.

Aston Villa defeated Newcastle United by a convincing 3-0 margin in April this year and have not won consecutive Premier League matches against the Magpies since 2005.

Newcastle United have won a total of 24 matches in the Premier League against Aston VIlla - more than they have managed against any other opponent in the competition.

Newcastle United have won the opening game of the season in two of their last three campaigns after achieving the feat only once in the 12 seasons preceding this run.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Prediction

Newcastle United have shown marked improvement over the past year and will need to play out of their skins to secure another top-four finish. The likes of Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak can be lethal on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

Aston Villa have also been a resurgent force under Unai Emery and have a good squad at their disposal. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could begin their Premier League campaigns with a draw.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-2 Aston Villa

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Callum Wilson to score - Yes