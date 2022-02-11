Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips- 13th February 2022

Newcastle United are set to play Aston Villa at St. James' Park on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Newcastle United come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Frank Lampard's Everton in the English Premier League. A first-half own goal from centre-back Mason Holgate and second-half goals from Scottish winger Ryan Fraser and experienced right-back Kieran Trippier sealed the deal for Eddie Howe's Newcastle United.

An own goal from centre-back Jamaal Lascelles proved to be a mere consolation for Everton.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, drew 3-3 against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United in the league. A first-half brace from young midfielder Jacob Ramsey and a goal from Brazil international Philippe Coutinho for Aston Villa was cancelled out by a brace from Wales international Daniel James and a goal from Spanish centre-back Diego Llorente for Leeds United.

Aston Villa had centre-back Ezri Konsa sent off late in the second-half.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 22 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Newcastle United hold a slight advantage. They have won eight games.

Aston Villa have won six games, while the other eight have ended in draws.

Aston Villa boast two historically prolific goalscorers in Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings, but both strikers have combined to score nine league goals in the league this season.

Philippe Coutinho has made an immediate impact since his arrival though, registering two goals and two assists in the league in three games.

For Newcastle United, Allan Saint-Maximin remains the star asset. The tricky French winger has scored five goals and provided three assists in the league.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Prediction

Newcastle United spent heavily in January to strengthen their squad. It is hard to criticise any of their signings, taking into consideration their immediate need to move from the relegation spots. Chris Wood, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Matt Targett have all joined the club.

However, the star acquisition, comfortably, was Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year old was one of the best midfielders in Ligue 1 during his time with Lyon, and was coveted by clubs like Arsenal and Manchester United. Newcastle United have acquired him for nearly £38 million, and it could very well be a bargain price for a midfielder of Guimaraes' skillset.

Bruno Guimaraes response to whether Newcastle can be bigger than Arsenal

Aston Villa have not been idle, though. They made waves when they signed Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona, and have added French left-back Lucas Digne to the squad as well. Digne was regarded as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League last season.

Philippe Coutinho is loving life back in the Premier League

A close match is on the cards. Newcastle United look rejuvenated, while Aston Villa have produced some good performances under Steven Gerrard's management. A win for the visitors.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-2 Aston Villa

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1- Result: Aston Villa

Tip 2- Goals over / under 2 goals: over 2 goals

Tip 3- Philippe Coutinho to register an assist- YES

