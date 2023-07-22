Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd July 2023

Club football is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Aston Villa lock horns with Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side in a pre-season fixture at the Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa finished in seventh place in the Premier League standings last season and have shown marked improvement under Unai Emery. The Birmingham-based outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Walsall last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, secured a fourth-place finish in the Premier League table last season and have been impressive over the past year. The Magpies edged Rangers to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have a good record against Aston Villa and have won 73 out of the 171 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 59 victories.

Since their promotion to the Premier League in 2019, Aston Villa have won all their four home games against Newcastle United in the competition.

After a winless run of two matches against Newcastle United in the Premier League, Aston Villa won their previous league game against the Magpies by a 3-0 scoreline in April this year.

Newcastle United ended their Premier League campaign on a mixed note last season - they were unbeaten in their last four games but managed to win only one of these matches.

Aston Villa have conceded at least one goal in each of their last six matches in the Premier League, with their previous clean sheet coming in a 3-0 victory against Newcastle United.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Prediction

Newcastle United have made a tremendous amount of progress under Eddie Howe and have managed to secure their place in the UEFA Champions League. The Magpies have excellent players in their ranks and will look to make an impact this weekend.

Aston Villa have also improved under Unai Emery but have a few defensive issues to resolve ahead of this match. Newcastle United are in better shape on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 Aston Villa

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Isak to score - Yes