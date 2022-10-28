Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th October 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Aston Villa take on Eddie Howe's impressive Newcastle United outfit at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side has appointed Unai Emery as its manager and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form so far. The Magpies edged Tottenham Hotspur to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have a good record against Aston Villa and have won 72 out of the 169 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 58 victories.

Newcastle United are unbeaten in their last 13 Premier League matches against Aston Villa at home, with their previous such defeat coming in 2005.

The last 10 matches between Newcastle United and Aston Villa in the Premier League have witnessed only 14 goals being scored.

Newcastle United have picked up 21 points from their first 12 games of the season - their best return at this stage of the season since the 2011-12 Premier League campaign.

Newcastle have won 13 points in the month of October - more than any other team in the Premier League this month.

Aston Villa defeated Brentford in their previous game and will look to secure consecutive victories in the Premier League for the first time since May this year.

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Prediction

Newcastle United have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on a top-four finish this season. The likes of Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson have been impressive so far and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Aston Villa have become a resurgent force over the past week but have a mountain to climb to claw their way back into the top half of the table. Newcastle United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 Aston Villa

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Miguel Almiron to score - Yes

