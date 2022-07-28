Newcastle United vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Newcastle United are back in action with another set of matches this week as they take on Atalanta at St. James' Park on Friday. Both teams have improved in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

Newcastle United vs Atalanta Preview

Atalanta finished in eighth place in the Serie A standings last season and have struggled to meet expectations over the past year. The away side eased past Como by a 4-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, secured an 11th-place finish in the Premier League table last season and have stepped up to the plate over the course of their transition. The Magpies slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Benfica in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Newcastle United vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have never played a single fixture against Atalanta and will need to adapt to Gian Piero Gasperini's unique style of play this week.

Newcastle United have also been prolific in recent weeks and have scored an impressive 14 goals in their last six matches in all competitions.

Atalanta have scored 16 goals in their last two friendlies and are in exceptional goalscoring form ahead of the new season.

Newcastle United conceded 62 goals in their 38 matches last season - the poorest defence in the top 14 teams in the Premier League.

Atalanta ended their season on a poor note and suffered defeat in their last two games of the Serie A season and failed to find the back of the net in these two matches.

After consecutive defeats against the Premier League top two of Manchester City and Liverpool, Newcastle United ended their Premier League campaign with consecutive victories.

Newcastle United vs Atalanta Prediction

Atalanta have endured a slump over the past year and will need to reinvent some aspects of their approach to achieve their objectives. The Italian outfit has shown promise this month and will need to replicate its form in the new season.

Newcastle United have made progress with their transition but have a few issues to address at the moment. Atalanta are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand this week.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-2 Atalanta

Newcastle United vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Duvan Zapata to score - Yes

