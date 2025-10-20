Newcastle United vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st October 2025

Newcastle United will look to build on a respectable start to their Champions League campaign as they welcome Benfica to St. James' Park on Tuesday. The Magpies fell to Barcelona in their tightly contested Champions League opener but returned to winning ways with a resounding 4-0 win over Union SG.

Eddie Howe's men had earned their ticket to Europe's elite competition after finishing fifth in the Premier League last term in a qualification race that went right down to the wire.

In their opening match of the tournament, however, a familiar foe in Marcus Rashford proved to be their villain, bagging a brace to beat them at St. James' Park. The subsequent victory over Union SG has improved Newcastle's bidding for a spot in the knockout stages.

They will be keen to move on from their 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion as they take on Benfica on Tuesday. The Portuguese side have endured a tough start to the new season with their new manager, the legendary Jose Mourinho, working hard to steady the ship.

Benfica snapped a two-game winless streak in their latest outing, beating Chaves 2-0 to advance to the next round of the Taca de Portugal. It was Mourinho's third win since taking charge of the club on September 19.

They are yet to pick up a point in the Champions League this season after two matches. The Portuguese giants will look to open their account but beating English teams away from home in European competition has not been easy for them, winning just one of nine trips.

Newcastle United vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have never beaten Benfica in competitive action. The two teams have locked horns twice and while one match ended in a draw, the Portuguese side managed to win the other.

Benfica have lost five, drawn three and won just one of their nine away games against English teams in European competition.

Newcastle United have scored at least one goal in each of their matches across all competitions so far this season.

Newcastle United have been victorious in six of their last 10 home Champions League matches.

Jose Mourinho has lost five of hist 12 visits to St. James' Park.

Newcastle United vs Benfica Prediction

With both teams struggling defensively, Tuesday's encounter is likely to open up and become an end-to-end affair rather early. There will be quite a few goals in this one but Newcastle are likely to make their home advantage count and secure three important points.

Prediction: Newcastle United 3-2 Benfica

Newcastle United vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Newcastle United to win - Yes

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

About the author Shambhu Ajith Shambhu is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on previews, listicles and news articles. An ardent Manchester United supporter since before his teenage years, he started following the Red Devils by age 10 watching MUTV on television. Shambhu is also a highly-revered rapper and a playback singer on Spotify, having a whopping 1 million monthly listeners.



For his articles, Shambhu believes in triple-checking every piece of information, relying on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and Opta, and staying away from speculative publications. He believes that his law degree helped him to be more articulate and meticulous with his content and one of his core strengths is seamlessly involving emotion in his write-ups owing to the love for the sport. For Sportskeeda, has done exclusive interviews with Spanish legends Gaizka Mendieta and Fernando Morientes so far, and his articles boast of a huge readership of close to 50 million.



Shambhu's favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and the Argentine attaining glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment. He believes only Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could replicate Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's rivalry in the years to come. His favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson due to the Scot's unmatched longevity at the top. Know More