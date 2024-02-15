Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th February 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Bournemouth lock horns with Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side in an important encounter at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Preview

Bournemouth are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have improved in recent months. The away side slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Fulham last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Magpies edhed Nottingham Forest to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have a slight edge over Bournemouth and have won seven out of the 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bournemouth's six victories.

After suffering defeats in their first two matches at home against Bournemouth in the Premier League, Newcastle United are unbeaten in their last three such games in the competition.

Bournemouth won the reverse fixture against Newcastle United and could complete a Premier League double over the Magpies for the first time in their history.

Bournemouth have found the back of the net in 14 of their last 15 matches in the Premier League, with their only such failure during this period coming against Liverpool last month.

Newcastle United have conceded 10 goals in their last three matches at home in the Premier League and have conceded at least three goals in each of these matches.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Prediction

Newcastle United have improved over the past year but have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson can be effective on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Bournemouth can pack a punch on their day but are in the midst of a slump at the moment. Newcastle United are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 3-1 Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Callum Wilson to score - Yes