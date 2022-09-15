Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th September 2022

Newcastle United are set to play Bournemouth at St James' Park on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Newcastle United come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace in their most recent league game. Crystal Palace registered more shots on target, but both sides proved resolute defensively.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, beat Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest 3-2 in the league. Second-half goals from Danish midfielder Philip Billing, striker Dominic Solanke and winger Jaidon Anthony sealed the deal for Bournemouth. First-half goals from Senegalese midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate and Wales international Brennan Johnson proved to be a mere consolation for Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Newcastle United hold the advantage. They have won four games.

Bournemouth have won two games, and drawn two.

French winger Allan Saint-Maximin has made three goal contributions for Newcastle United in the league this season.

Striker Callum Wilson has scored two goals in the league so far for Newcastle United.

Striker Dominic Solanke has made two goal contributions in the league for Bournemouth.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Prediction

Newcastle United spent £122 million this summer, with Swedish striker Alexander Isak and Dutch centre-back Sven Botman the big money arrivals. They are currently 11th in the league, and given their obvious financial might now, a finish in the top half of the table seems like an acheivable target.

Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has already established himself as one of the club's most exciting players, while players like Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope add experience and quality to the backline.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are currently managerless. Scott Parker has left the club, and there has been criticism aimed at the club's lack of investment during the summer. The Cherries were very quiet during the transfer window, in stark contrast to fellow promoted sides Nottingham Forest and Fulham.

As such, Bournemouth have not inspired confidence with their performances so far, and have been pegged for a quick return to the Championship. However, the season is young, and some strong performances from talented individuals like Dominic Solanke could prove to be the difference.

Newcastle United to emerge triumphant over Bournemouth.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-0 Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Newcastle United

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Newcastle United to keep a clean sheet- Yes

