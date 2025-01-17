Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th January 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Bournemouth take on Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side in an important clash at St. James' Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Preview

Bournemouth are in eighth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The Cherries played out a 2-2 draw against Chelsea in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Magpies eased past Wolverhampton Wanderers by a 3-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have a slight historical edge over Bournemouth and have won seven out of the 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bournemouth's six victories.

After winning their first two matches away from home against Newcastle United in the Premier League, Bournemouth are winless in their last four such games in the competition.

Four of the last five matches between Newcastle United and Bournemouth in the Premier League, with the only victory during this period achieved by Bournemouth in 2023.

Newcastle United are unbeaten in their last six early kick-off games in the Premier League - they were winless in the six such games preceding this run.

Both teams have found the back of the net in five of the last six matches between Newcastle United and Bournemouth at St. James' Park.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Prediction

Newcastle United have come into their own in recent months and will look to be at their best in this fixture. The Magpies are winless in their last five games against the Cherries and have a point to prove on Saturday.

Bournemouth can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a strong opponent this weekend. Both teams are evenly matched and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-2 Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes

