Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th December 2022

Newcastle United will lock horns with Bournemouth on Tuesday night in the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

Eddie Howe will lead the Magpies out against his former club in what could be a delectable League Cup encounter. Newcastle United qualified for the fourth round after beating Crystal Palace on penalties.

This will be Newcastle United's first competitive match since the World Cup break and they will be hoping to continue their wonderful form in the weeks to come. They are on a six-game winning streak across all competitions and are sitting third in the Premier League table right now.

Newcastle United beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in a friendly over the weekend courtesy of goals from Sean Longstaff and Chris Wood. They haven't progressed past the quarter-finals of the League Cup since the 1975-76 season but Howe's side definitely look like they have what it takes to win some silverware this term.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth beat Everton 4-1 to book their berth in the round of 16. The Cherries seemed to be in good shape heading into the World Cup break. They picked up back-to-back dominant victories against Everton.

They beat the Goodies 4-1 in the League Cup before thrashing them 3-0 in the Premier League. Suffice it to say, Howe's former side will be raring to go out and prove a point against the Magpies on Tuesday night.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United are unbeaten in 13 home games in all competitions, winning nine and drawing four.

Bournemouth are winless in their last four away games. They have conceded five losses in their last nine games on the road.

Newcastle United have picked up two wins in their last three home meetings with Bournemouth.

Bournemouth have scored at least two goals in their last four matches.

Newcastle United have kept three clean sheets in their last four competitive matches.

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Prediction

Newcastle United will look to extend their unbeaten run after getting off to a brilliant start to the 2022-23 season. They are undefeated on home soil this term and should feel confident about getting the better of Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

The Cherries are also in good form but they have a relegation battle to fight and are unlikely to pay as much attention to a League Cup encounter as the Magpies can afford to. As such, we expect Newcastle United win pick up the win.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 Bournemouth

Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

