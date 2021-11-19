Newcastle United vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th November 2021

Newcastle United host Brentford at St James' Park in the Premier League on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Newcastle have been woeful this season. New boss Eddie Howe's side are yet to win a league game and are currently 19th in the table. They will hope to kickstart their campaign with a win against Brentford on Saturday.

Following their impressive start to the season, Brentford have faltered of late. Thomas Frank's side have lost four of their last five league games and are currently 14th in the league. They will look to turn things around with a win against a poor Newcastle side this weekend.

Both sides will want to win the game in order to climb up the table and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Newcastle United vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have only faced each other thrice in recent history, with Newcastle winning two of their meetings and Brentford winning the other.

Brentford beat Newcastle 1-0 in the EFL Cup last year, with Josh Dasilva scoring the game-winner.

Newcastle are the only team in the league who are yet to register a win.

Newcastle have the second worst defensive record in the league, having conceded 24 goals from their 11 games. Brentford, on the other hand, have only conceded 14.

Newcastle United vs Brentford Prediction

Both sides have been in terrible form of late, and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Newcastle have a fairly healthy squad, with Ryan Fraser and Paul Dummett being the only doubts for the game.

Brentford will, however, have a host of injury worries ahead of the game. Mathias Jensen, Mathias Jorgensen and Mads Bech are all doubts for the encounter. Meanwhile, Kristoffer Ajer, David Raya, Yoane Wissa and Josh Dasilva are all unavailable due to injury.

All signs point to a low scoring game, given the form that the two sides are in. However, considering Newcastle's defensive frailties, Brentford should do enough to come away with the win.

Prediction: Newcastle United 0-1 Brentford

Newcastle United vs Brentford Betting Tips

"In terms of performances, I would give it seven or eight out of ten. I am very pleased with that. In terms of points, it's a five or six out of ten. I think we should have had more from the performances we've put in"



Tip 1 - Result: Brentford Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Neither side have been particularly prolific in front of goal this season. However, Newcastle have the second worst defense in the league and Brentford should be able to take advantage of that on Saturday).

Tip 3 - Ivan Toney to score/assist - YES (Toney is Brentford's highest goal contributor in the league this season with two goals and two assists).

