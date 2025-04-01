Newcastle United vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd April 2025

League Cup champions Newcastle United will continue their pursuit of a Champions League berth when they welcome Brentford to St. James' Park in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The Magpies are currently sixth in the league with 47 points in the bag. Their Champions League aspirations are very much alive with just four points separating them and fourth-placed Chelsea.

They picked up their first piece of silverware in 70 years right before the international break, beating Liverpool 2-1 in the League Cup final.

Eddie Howe will be pleased with the amount of verve and intensity his men brought to the final, leaving the current Premier League leaders distraught at the end of the 90.

Having picked up a 1-0 win over West Ham United a week prior to that, Newcastle's Champions League aspirations remain intact as they head into Wednesday's match.

Meanwhile, Brentford have hit a green patch themselves. With three wins and one draw in their last five matches, Thomas Frank's men have every reason to believe they can disrupt Newcastle's momentum when the two sides clash in midweek.

The Bees were notoriously terrible on the road in the first half of the season, losing seven and drawing two of their first nine away fixtures in the league. However, they have turned it around in recent months and are currently on a five-match winning streak on the road.

Newcastle United vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

After beating Newcastle United 5-2 in their first ever away league match in September 1934, they have been winless in their last six against meetings at St. James' Park.

Newcastle remained unbeaten in their first six Premier League matches against Brentford. However, they lost the reverse fixture 4-2 back in December.

Newcastle picked up only five wins from their first 15 league matches of the season. They have since won nine of 13.

Brentford have won all of their last five away matches in the Premier League. It is the longest winning run on the road by any side in 2024-25 league season.

Brentford's first seven wins in the league this term came at the Gtech Community Stadium. Their last five wins have come away from home.

Newcastle United vs Brentford Prediction

Brentford are one of the few teams that can match Newcastle's intensity on the pitch. The Bees have been in excellent form away from home and they could pull off a major upset here.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-2 Brentford

Newcastle United vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brentford to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

