Newcastle United vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2022

Newcastle United will entertain Brentford at St. James' Park in a mid-table Premier League clash on Saturday (October 8).

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three league outings, picking up their second win of the season last time around. Goals from Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff, and Miguel Almiron's brace helped them win 4-1 at Fulham.

Brentford, meanwhile, are winless in their last two league games, playing out a goalless draw at Bournemouth in their last outing. They have also won just twice this season.

The Bees are tenth in the standings with ten points and trail Newcastle, who are in seventh place, by a point.

Newcastle United vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will just be the 15th meeting between the two teams. Newcastle have been the better team with nine wins to Brentford's four. Just one game has ended in a draw.

The two teams met for the first time in the Premier League last season, with Newcastle winning 2-0 at Brentford and drawing 3-3 at home.

Newcastle have lost just once at home against Brentford, with that defeat coming in 1934.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in six of Newcastle's last seven Premier League games at home.

The Mgapies are unbeaten at home in the Premier League, winning once and drawing thrice. The Bees, meanwhile, are winless on their travels this term, suffering one defeat and drawing thrice.

Newcastle United vs Brentford Prediction

The Magpies have not lost at home this term and will be hopeful of a solid outing. Brentford, meanwhile, have not scored in their last two league games and could struggle here.

The Magpies have a solid home record against Brentford and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 Brentford

Newcastle United vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Newcastle to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Callum Wilson to score or assist any time - Yes

