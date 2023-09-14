Newcastle United vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16th 2023

Newcastle United will welcome Brentford to St. James' Park in the Premier League on Saturday as they resume their league campaign following the international break.

The hosts have seen a drop in form since a winning start to their league campaign, suffering three defeats in a row. In their previous outing, Callum Wilson bagged a consolation goal in injury time as they fell to a 3-1 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion, with 18-year-old striker Evan Ferguson scoring a hat-trick.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign, though they have just one win in four games. Bournemouth held them to a 2-2 draw at home last time around as Bryan Mbeumo bagged the equalizing goal in the third minute of injury time.

Newcastle United vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 16 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have dominated proceedings against the visitors with an 11-4 lead in wins and just one meeting between them has ended in a draw.

The hosts are unbeaten in their Premier League meetings against the visitors, recording three wins in a row. They secured a league double over the visitors last season with an aggregate score of 7-2.

Nine of the last 11 meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 8-7 in four league games thus far and have a better defensive record as well, conceding two fewer goals (5).

Newcastle United have suffered just one defeat at home to Brentford, with that loss coming in 1934.

The hosts have just one win in their last six league outings. The visitors, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last seven league games and have suffered just one defeat in their last 11 league outings.

Newcastle United vs Brentford Prediction

The Magpies will hope that the international break was the saving brace that they needed to improve their fortunes. They will play against a team that they have suffered just one home defeat to and should be confident of a positive outcome.

Eddie Howe will likely have to do without Sandro Tonali, who was injured on international duty while Sven Botman will undergo a late fitness test. Since a 5-1 win in their campaign opener, they have scored just twice in their last three games and will need one of the attackers to step up.

The Bees are one of just six teams with an unbeaten record after four games in the Premier League and they will be keen on keeping that record intact. There are no new absentees for them in this match, so we can expect Thomas Frank to field a similar starting XI from their previous outing.

While the visitors have struggled against the hosts recently, with just one win since 1948, they have scored at least one goal in their last six trips to Newcastle. They have also scored in each of their league outings this season and should be able to find the back of the net with ease.

Considering the current form of the two teams, we expect them to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-1 Brentford

Newcastle United vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Bryan Mbeumo to score or assist any time - Yes