Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th May 2023

European aspirations are on the line for both Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion as they lock horns at St. James' Park on Thursday.

Callum Wilson scoring twice from the spot didn't prove to be enough for Newcastle United as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Leeds United last weekend. Leeds United had taken the lead through Luke Ayling as early as the seventh minute.

Sam Allardyce's men then squandered a penalty before the Magpies secured the lead thanks to Wilson's brace. However, Rasmus Kristensen's deflected shot found the back of the net in the 79th minute to stop Newcastle United from getting one step closer to securing a Champions League berth.

After failing to win their last two games, the Magpies' position at third in the Premier League table looks vulnerable. Manchester United, who are fourth, are tied on points with them. Liverpool, who have played a game more, are just a point behind them.

Newcastle United's sturdiness at the back has deteriorated in recent weeks and they haven't managed to keep a clean sheet in their last eight Premier League outings.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion virtually ended Arsenal's title charge for good on Sunday. The Seagulls put three unanswered goals past the Gunners to keep their hopes of qualifying for Europe alive.

Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan got on the scoresheet for Roberto De Zerbi's men as they tactically outclassed one of the best teams in the country.

Brighton have now overtaken Tottenham Hotspur and moved to sixth in the Premier League table and will be looking to produce yet another solid performance on Thursday against Eddie Howe's men.

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United won this exact fixture 2-1 last season. That was the only win they've registered over Brighton in their last 11 Premier League matches.

Brighton have managed to keep eight clean sheets in the Premier League against Newcastle United. That's the most they have against any side in the competition.

Newcastle United have conceded two goals in each of their last two Premier League matches.

The Magpies have kept just a single clean sheet in their last 15 league outings.

Brighton have won eight Premier League away games this season. Only Manchester City (11) and Arsenal (12) have won more.

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

This one has all the makings of a thriller. Both teams have a lot on the line and there will be plenty of pressure on both sides. The Magpies have been shaky at the back and Brighton have done very well on the road this term.

The Seagulls will also have a spring in their steps after beating Arsenal 3-0 at the Emirates and could upset Newcastle United on Thursday.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton & Hove Albion

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

