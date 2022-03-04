Newcastle United vs Brighton and Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips - 5th March 2022

The English Premier League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion square off at St James' Park on Saturday.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides this season after the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw back in November’s reverse fixture.

Newcastle United maintained their fine run of results as they claimed a 2-0 victory over Brentford last weekend.

Eddie Howe’s side are now unbeaten in each of their last six games, claiming four wins and two draws in that time.

This upturn in form has seen Newcastle United rise to 14th place in the Premier League standings with 25 points from 25 games.

Brighton and Hove Albion, meanwhile, were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa last time out.

The Seagulls have now lost each of their last three games, while picking up six points from the last 21 available.

For all their recent struggles, Brighton and Hove Albion are currently 10th on the log with 33 points from 26 games.

Newcastle United vs Brighton and Hove Albion Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

Brighton and Hove Albion head into Saturday’s game with a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 12 wins from their previous 29 encounters.

Newcastle United have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight different occasions.

The Magpies are unbeaten in each of their last six outings, claiming four wins and two draws since January’s 1-0 loss to Cambridge United in the FA Cup.

Brighton and Hove Albion are unbeaten in each of the last nine meetings between the sides, dating back to a 2-1 loss in February 2017.

The Seagulls head into Thursday’s game on a three-match losing streak, conceding seven goals and failing to score in that time.

Newcastle United vs Brighton and Hove Albion Prediction

Newcastle United have turned a corner since the turn of the year and have surged from the relegation places. The visitors, meanwhile, have lost each of their last three outings, while failing to find the back of the net in that time.

We predict the Magpies will come away with all three points, albeit by a slender margin.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 Brighton and Hove Albion

Newcastle United vs Brighton and Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes

Edited by Peter P