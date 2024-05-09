Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2023-24

Newcastle United will invite Brighton & Hove Albion to St. James' Park in the Premier League on Saturday. The hosts are chasing a fifth-placed finish, which will help them qualify for the UEFA Europa League. The visitors, meanwhile, are hoping to finish in the top 10.

Newcastle made it two wins on the trot last week, as goals from Callum Wilson, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães, and Alexander Isak helped them record a 4-1 away win over Burnley.

Brighton returned to winning ways after six games last week with a 1-0 home triumph over Aston Villa. João Pedro scored the only goal of the match in the 87th minute to condemn Villa to their second loss in four games.

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head

The two teams have met 33 times in all competitions since 1930, with 13 meetings coming in the Premier League. They have been closely matched in this fixture, with the visitors having a narrow 13-11 lead in wins and nine games ending in draws.

Brighton recorded a 3-1 home win in the reverse fixture in September, which was their first win over the hosts since 2021. Brighton lead 5-2 in wins in 13 Premier League meetings against the hosts.

Newcastle United form guide (Premier League): W-W-L-W-W

Brighton & Hove Albion form guide (Premier League): W-L-L-D-L

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Team News

Newcastle United

Newcastle have struggled with injuries recently and are expected to be without eight players in this match. Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Joe Willock, Fabian Schär, Lewis Miley, and Matt Targett are nursing injuries and will play no part here. Sandro Tonali is suspended while Kieran Trippier faces a late fitness test.

Injured: Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Joe Willock, Fabian Schär, Lewis Miley, Matt Targett

Doubtful: Kieran Trippier

Suspended: Sandro Tonali

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton also have a lengthy absentee list and will likely be without the services of nine players. Solly March, Evan Ferguson, Jack Hinshelwood, Pervis Estupiñán, Kaoru Mitoma, Tariq Lamptey, James Milner, Jan Paul van Hecke, and Adam Lallana remain unavailable through injuries for Roberto De Zerbi.

Injured: Solly March, Evan Ferguson, Jack Hinshelwood, Pervis Estupiñán, Kaoru Mitoma, Tariq Lamptey, James Milner, Jan Paul van Hecke, Adam Lallana

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI

Newcastle United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Martin Dubravka; Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Jacob Murphy, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff; Anthony Gordon; Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen; Joel Veltman, Igor, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster; Billy Gilmour, Pascal Groß; Facundo Buonanotte, João Pedro, Simon Adingra; Danny Welbeck

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

The Magpies have won four of their last five league games and have won their last two games with a 9-2 aggregate score. They are unbeaten in their last seven home games in the Premier League, scoring at least four goals in four games, and are strong favorites.

The Seagulls registered their first win since March last week while also keeping a clean sheet and will look to build on that form. Nonetheless, they are winless in their last seven away games in all competitions, failing to score in five games, and might struggle here.

Considering the key absentees for the visitors and their poor away form, Newcastle should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Newcastle United 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion