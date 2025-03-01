Newcastle United vs Brighton Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2025

Newcastle United and Brighton will square off in an FA Cup fifth-round tie on Sunday (March 2nd). The game will be played at St. James' Park.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 away defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League. Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister scored in either half to help the runaway league leaders claim maximum points.

Brighton, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 home win over Bournemouth. They went ahead through Joao Pedro's 12th-minute strike while Justin Kluivert equalized with a wonder goal just past the hour mark. Danny Welbeck scored the match-winner in the 75th minute, three minutes after coming on.

The Sea Gulls will shift their focus to the cup and booked their spot at this stage with a 2-1 comeback home win over Chelsea. Newcastle qualified with a 3-2 comeback away win over Birmingham.

Newcastle United vs Brighton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 36th meeting between the two sides. Brighton have 14 wins to their name, and Newcastle were victorious 11 times while 10 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in October 2024 when Brighton claimed a 1-0 away win in the Premier League.

Six of the last eight head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Brighton's last five games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Nine of Newcastle's last 10 home games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Four of Brighton's last five away games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Newcastle United vs Brighton Prediction

Newcastle's top-four aspirations took a hit last weekend following their loss to Liverpool. Eddie Howe's side have had a relatively impressive campaign to this point and also have a League Cup final rematch against the Reds to look forward to in a fortnight.

The Magpies might have to do without the services of talisman Alexander Isak, who missed the trip to Anfield with a groin issue. Newcastle have struggled in the absence of the Swede, having not won any of the three games he has missed, scoring just one goal (a penalty).

Brighton, on the other hand, are flying high and have won their last four games on the bounce. The East Sussex outfit are unbeaten in the last three head-to-head games (two wins) against Newcastle, but are the pre-game outsiders here.

Both sides' style of play means we could witness an exciting game. We are backing Fabian Hurzeler's side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-2 Brighton

Newcastle United vs Brighton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brighton to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

