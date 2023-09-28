Newcastle United vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th September 2023

Having copped two massive morale-boosting victories in their latest outings, Newcastle United will look for more of the same as they play hosts to Burnley on Saturday.

Newcastle United ended Manchester City's League Cup ambitions prematurely, beating them 1-0 in the third round on Wednesday. Alexander Isak scored the winner for the Magpies in the 53rd minute of the game.

It was a great way for Newcastle United to start their 2023-24 League Cup campaign after falling just short of winning it last time, losing the final to Manchester United.

Eddie Howe's men have a great chance to exact revenge for their heartbreak as they have now been drawn against the Red Devils in the fourth round of the competition.

Newcastle seem to be recovering from a shaky start to the season and the 8-0 win over Sheffield United last weekend ought to have done their confidence a world of good.

Meanwhile, Burnley beat Salford City 4-0 in the third round of the EFL Cup in midweek. Sander Berge, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Dara O'Shea and Wilson Odobert got on the scoresheet for Vincent Kompany's men as they snapped a three-game winless streak.

Burnley were beaten by Manchester United last Sunday in their latest Premier League outing. The Clarets are currently 19th in the table, with just one point in five matches and will need to get back to winning ways soon or it could end up being a very long and forgettable season for them.

Newcastle United vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Burnley have lost their last four Premier League meetings with Newcastle United.

Newcastle United haven't lost any of their last nine home league games against Burnley.

Newcastle United's 8-0 win against Sheffield United in their last Premier League game is their biggest-ever away league win.

This is the fifth time that Burnley have failed to win any of their first five matches of a new Premier League season.

Of the last 13 teams to score eight goals in a Premier League match, only one has then gone on to lose their subsequent game.

Newcastle United vs Burnley Prediction

This one should be pretty straightforward for the Magpies. They are in good form and have a good chance of getting another impressive win under their belt to recover from a shaky start to the campaign.

Prediction: Newcastle United 3-0 Burnley

Newcastle United vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Newcastle United to keep a clean sheet - Yes