Newcastle United vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips - 4th December 2021

Premier League action returns over the weekend and in a battle between the two teams in the relegation zone, Newcastle United entertain Burnley at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Newcastle United are winless after 14 league fixtures, which has condemned them to rock-bottom in the Premier League standings with just seven points. Burnley have one win from 13 outings and with 10 points find themselves in 18th place.

The hosts squandered a one-goal lead against Norwich City on Wednesday as Callum Wilson's goal was canceled out by Teemu Pukki. Burnley were held to a goalless draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers in their midweek fixture.

Newcastle United vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 110 meetings across all competitions between the two sides. They have been evenly matched here with the hosts having a slight 45-44 lead in wins and 21 games have ended in a draw.

Burnley are winless in their last eight league games at St. James' Park with their last win coming in April 1976.

Newcastle United have gone winless in their last 15 games across all competitions.

The hosts have conceded 30 goals in the Premier League this season, two more than the second worst defense.

Burnley have drawn their last three Premier League away games, keeping one clean sheet and scoring three goals.

Newcastle United vs Burnley Prediction

Ciaran Clark is suspended for the game on account of his red card against Norwich City, meaning Federico Fernández will take his place in the starting XI.

Burnley will welcome back James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood back from suspensions, so Sean Dyche will have the strongest possible XI for this game.

Newcastle have the worst defensive record in the league and have conceded 10 goals more than the visiting side. In the final third, they produced a similar output with the Magpies scoring 16 goals against 14 scored by the Clarets.

The hosts have three losses and four draws in their home games so far while Burnley have the same record in their travels. All things considered, a low-scoring draw looks like the most likely outcome from the draw.

Prediction: Newcastle United 1-1 Burnley.

Newcastle United vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Both sides among the lowest-scoring sides in the division)

Tip 3 - Yellow cards over/under 2.5 - over 2.5 yellow cards (Newcastle United have 35 bookings and two red cards, Burnley also have 35 bookings)

