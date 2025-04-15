Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th April 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Crystal Palace lock horns with Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side in an important encounter at St. James' Park on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Preview
Crystal Palace are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 5-2 defeat at the hands of Manchester City over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.
Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Magpies eased past Manchester United by a comprehensive 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.
Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Newcastle United have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 31 out of the 57 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 13 victories.
- Newcastle United have kept clean sheets in six of their last eight matches against Crystal Palace in the Premier League and have managed to achieve the feat in their last three such games in the competition.
- Crystal Palace have won only one of their last seven matches against Newcastle United in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin at home in April last year.
- Newcastle United have won 18 of their last 23 matches in the Premier League - more victories than any other team in the competition has achieved during this period.
Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Prediction
Newcastle United are in the midst of a purple patch at the moment and will look to make the most of their form this week. Harvey Barnes scored an impressive brace against Manchester United over the weekend and will look to repeat the feat on Wednesday.
Crystal Palace have struggled in this fixture in the recent past but can pull off an upset on their day. Newcastle United are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Newcastle United 3-1 Crystal Palace
Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Newcastle United to score first - Yes