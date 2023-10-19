Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st October 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Crystal Palace lock horns with Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side in an important encounter at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Eagles were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Nottingham Forest in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Magpies played out a 2-2 draw against West Ham United before the international break and have a point to prove in this match.

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 30 out of the 54 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 12 victories.

The last four matches between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace in the Premier League have witnessed only three goals, with both games last season ending in 0-0 draws.

After a run of three victories in five matches against Newcastle United in the Premier League between 2019 and 2021, Crystal Palace are winless in their last four such games in the competition.

All three matches between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace in all competitions ended in 0-0 draws.

Newcastle United have conceded only 17 goals in home matches in the Premier League since the start of last season - the joint-lowest such tally in the competition.

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Newcastle United are a formidable outfit on their day but are yet to hit their stride in the Premier League this season. The likes of Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes have stepped up to the plate so far and will look to be at their best in this match.

Crystal Palace have improved in recent weeks but will be up against a difficult test this weekend. Newcastle United are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Newcastle United 2-1 Crystal Palace

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Crystal Palace to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Isak to score - Yes